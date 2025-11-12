LaNorris Sellers Suffers $600K Setback Amid Urgent Call to Leave South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks’ offense have had a strange season. Neither have they found their rhythm yet. Somehow, the fire that ignited last year’s highlights feels less bright now that the line and playbook have been tweaked. Still, Sellers continues to provide you with those “next-level” glimpses even in the chaos. And now that story has taken yet another expensive turn.

According to on3, sellers’ NIL worth has dropped by an alarming $600,000, sliding from $3.5 million to $2.9 million. It’s a harsh reminder of how rapidly off-field stats may reflect on-field struggles. Sellers, who was once considered one of the most promising quarterbacks, has seen a dip in production this year. He’s thrown for 1,536 yards at a 61.7%, adding seven touchdowns through the air and three more on the ground, though the turnovers and slower pace tell their own story.

LaNorris Sellers, who once looked unstoppable in the pocket, now seems to be fighting uphill nearly every snap. South Carolina’s recent 30-14 loss to Ole Miss showed that painful struggle.16-of-30 passing for 180 yards, one score, two interceptions, and another long night of sacks and frustration. “It’s football,” Sellers said. “Sometimes things will go your way, sometimes they won’t. It’s adversity.” You could hear the frustration that comes up when you know you’re better than what the box score reflects.

Around this time last year, everyone was talking about Sellers 24/7. He put himself strongly on the NFL radar and won national player of the week after scorching Texas A&M for 350 total yards and three touchdowns. The head coach of A&M, Mike Elko, still has painful memories of it. Elko said last week that, “He absolutely lit us up last year….. I see the same big, physical, athletic kid.” But the story is different this time. With their offense faltering and their star quarterback struggling to find rhythm, the Gamecocks have dropped to a 3-6 this season.

Miami reportedly eyeing LaNorris Sellers amid struggle

Everyone in Colombia will tell you that 2025 wasn’t meant to turn out this way. LaNorris Sellers came into the season with endless NFL Draft hype and Heisman buzz. But after a few months, reality has hit hard. With a 3–6 record, South Carolina’s offense has failed, and its top quarterback is currently the focus of transfer rumors. Sellers will “absolutely be back in school next year,” but maybe not in garnet and black, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay.

“There’s a strong opinion in NFL scouting circles,” McShay said, “that he needs another year for his development to be ready when called upon as a first-round pick,” he added. The twist? His next year might not be in Colombia. On his show, McShay dropped a bombshell that suggested Miami could be lurking in for Sellers. He said, “I’m not here to say there’s collusion….But there’s a place in South Florida where they’ve done a really nice job hand-picking quarterbacks the last two years… Miami is a program I’d be very cautious of if I’m Shane Beamer.”

For South Carolina, the news stings. Sellers, the young man who lit up Texas A&M a year ago, has become the face of Beamer’s rebuild. But the mix of a tight schedule, offensive struggles, and NIL reality has quickly shifted the tone. His value has already decreased from $3.5 million to $2.9 million, and the thought of losing him completely now seems like another gut punch. But Sellers isn’t closing any doors just yet. He stated following the Ole Miss defeat, “We just have to play better… It takes all 11 of us.” His current goals are to finish the season strong, but Miami may be lurking in the background with an offer that might be too good to refuse.