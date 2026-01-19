Lans Kiffin Puts No. 1 Transfer in Jeopardy as Clock Ticks for Transfer Portal Decision

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are enjoying the benefits of LSU’s deep roster fund. The Portal King is finally operating at full strength and flexing his area of expertise. The Tigers currently rank No. 1 in the transfer portal, with Sam Leavitt serving as their crown jewel. Word around Tuscaloosa is that LSU is now the favorite to land No. 1 transfer Jordan Seaton. Unfortunately, timing may be the only thing standing between Jordan Seaton and Baton Rouge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 18th, LSU insider Matt Moscina hopped onto X and shared the time-bomb news:

“No. 1 transfer OT Jordan Seaton is in Baton Rouge, and LSU is pushing for his commitment while here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Seaton is officially in Baton Rouge right now. The Tigers have lost around eight linemen to the portal, so they are doing everything they can to make sure he stays. The Colorado transfer stands 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds with the skill set of a future first-round NFL Draft pick.

He’s an elite pass protector who allowed just one sack in around 541 snaps last season at Colorado, earning a nation-leading 91.4 pass-blocking grade. Bagging elite tackle like Seaton would immediately upgrade their offensive line for the 2026 season without a doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there’s been a lot of talk that Seaton was supposed to head out to Oregon today, Monday, January 19, to check out the Ducks. However, it looks like LSU has successfully extended his stay. His schedule in Baton Rouge now runs all the way through tonight, and the team is even hosting him for a private dinner at the high-end Supper Club tonight to try and seal the deal.

The clock is ticking because tomorrow, January 20, is the absolute last day to register for spring classes at LSU. If the coaches can convince him to commit tonight, the goal is to have him signed and enrolled the second the campus opens on Tuesday morning. This would guarantee he’s on the roster and ready to go for spring football practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LSU fans are watching this super closely because if Seaton gets on a plane to Oregon today, the chances of landing him drop significantly. By keeping him in town through Monday night, LSU is basically “trapping” him in a good way, making one final push before the enrollment deadline hits.

They want him to wake up in Baton Rouge tomorrow and decide that’s where he belongs. If they pull this off, it’ll be the biggest win of the offseason for Lane Kiffin after Sam Leavitt’s pledge. Securing a top-tier tackle right before the spring semester starts is the perfect way to finish the roster. For now, it’s all about that private dinner tonight and whether or not the Tigers can get him to put pen to paper before Tuesday’s deadline.

Meanwhile, on the flip side, the Tigers have landed a running back from Knights football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin snatches Big 12 RB at the deadline

LSU just landed a big-time addition to their backfield with the commitment of running back Stacy Gage. He officially joined the Tigers on January 17, coming over from UCF.

If you are not familiar with Gage, here it is. Gage is a powerful runner, standing about 5-foot-11 and weighing 210 pounds. He was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school with offers from basically every powerhouse in the country, like Alabama and Ohio State. He didn’t get a ton of carries during his time at UCF, but when he did play, he showed off some serious burst and averaged nearly 5 yards per carry.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this move even better for LSU is that Gage is still young. He’s coming in as a redshirt freshman, meaning he has three full years of eligibility left. This gives the Tigers a long-term option at running back instead of just a one-year “patch” for the roster. He’ll be joining a crowded but talented room alongside guys like Harlem Berry and Caden Durham, making the LSU offense look pretty scary for the 2026 season.

With Gage on board, LSU’s transfer class is now sitting at the No. 1 spot in the country on every ranking board with nearly 40 new players. Kiffin is clearly not wasting any time trying to turn things around in Baton Rouge. If you’re a Tigers fan, seeing an elite talent like Gage choose LSU over other top programs is a great sign that the program is heading in the right direction.