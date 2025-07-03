Larry Fitzgerald’s Son Devin Faces Two Emerging Issues With College Football Dream Destination

The Arizona Cardinals have only made it to the Super Bowl once, back in 2008, and Larry Fitzgerald was a huge part of that. In the NFC Championship against the Eagles, he totally stepped up his game, scoring three touchdowns and racking up 152 yards on just nine catches. It was like he was in sync with Kurt Warner, who would throw passes with his eyes closed, trusting Fitzgerald to make the play. Everyone who watched that game knows it was something special!

The 2nd quarter’s incredible 63-yard touchdown wasn’t just breathtaking; it was the start of an era, as people still call it, the game that made “Larry a legend.” The further seasons for Larry Fitzgerald were easy as he made 11 Pro Bowl selections and became 2nd all-time in receiving yards (17,492). But what if someone told you that the same blood is going to grace the football fields again? Yes, we’re talking about Larry’s son, Devin Fitzgerald, whose 2026 recruitment is coming to a crucial point, and he has a decisive judgment to make.

Devin Fitzgerald, a 6’2″ and 195 lb. wide receiver from Phoenix, Arizona, is the seventh-ranked wide receiver in the state and is about to finalize his commitment on the 5th of July. So far, the guy has 32 offers in his bag, including North Carolina, Stanford, Clemson, and UCLA. Still, despite these offers, Devin is touted to commit to Notre Dame, and On3’s probability rankings put it at an 89% probability. Fitzgerald, too, has expressed admiration for the Irish.

“South Bend had a great energy to it. You could feel how much the program means to the people there. The environment was all about brotherhood, a very tight-knit group, focused and built on real relationships. What continues to excite me most about the opportunity to play for Coach Freeman and the Irish is how it’s bigger than just football,” said Devin to On3. However, despite his interest and Irish’s inclination to sign him, his career development at Notre Dame could be in jeopardy.

So far, Notre Dame has landed two wide receiver commitments in their 2026 class. These include the 3-star Dylan Faison from Florida and the 4-star Bubba Frazier from Georgia. So, initially, Devin coming to Notre Dame would make sense since he would still be the top pick even with a commitment from another wide receiver. But now?

The Irish are set to take two other 4-star WRs in the class (per Steve Wiltfong of On3), those being Brayden Robinson and Kaydon Finley, making Devin the lowest-rated wide receiver in the class, being a 3-star prospect. Still, in terms of his talent standpoint, Devin has learned from one of the best in the world, and that shows, too.

Devin Fitzgerald’s talent enough to beat the looming Irish competition

The Irish offered Devin a scholarship back on May 8th, 2025, and it looked like a solid fit for him since he was one of the hottest recruits out there. But now, it seems like Notre Dame is really trying to step up its game to fix its issues with receiving talent. They’re going all out to recruit wide receivers, so there’s definitely going to be some competition when he gets to South Bend. Still, Devin’s got the talent to handle it!

Devin’s speed and athleticism are already elite and have improved significantly as he went with dedicated route-running sessions. “I’ve been focusing on my recovery, trying to become the best version of myself. Reaching new levels and heights with my athleticism,” said Devin Fitzgerald. Moreover, if anyone watches his OT-7 finals’ MVP performance, it would be an instant throwback to see his dad running the routes.

Devin has really impressed on the high school football scene, racking up 720 yards and 9 touchdowns last year. He still has one season left to show what he can do, so there’s a good chance he could elevate his game and earn a 4-star recruit status before National Signing Day.