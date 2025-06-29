Larry Fitzgerald’s Son Makes Future Lean Clear After Narrowing to 4 Schools

You’d think growing up in the shadow of one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history would be overwhelming. But Devin Fitzgerald? He’s making it look easy. The son of Larry Fitzgerald has been carving his own path on the football field, and now he’s days away from the biggest decision of his young career: choosing where to play college ball. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver has cut his list down to four powerhouse programs—Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford, and UCLA—and if the whispers around the OT7 Championship are to be believed, one school might already have the edge.

Devin Fitzgerald is heading into his final decision. And he’s not ducking the spotlight. July 5 is the date. On June 28th, during the OT7 playoffs, Devin Fitzgerald sat down with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, Andrew Ivins, and Tom Loy for a revealing recruiting interview.

Devin Fitzgerald gave his honest opinion on all 4 schools. When asked what stood out about Notre Dame, let’s just say: South Bend’s feeling hopeful. “I really think the people there—the community—and how all the alumni come back,” Devin told 247Sports at OT7. “It just shows how great the school is.” It’s not just the Irish turning up the heat. Stanford’s bringing the academic sizzle. “Best school in the country,” Devin said. UCLA’s got location, QB love, and staff chemistry. “Coach Foster and Coach Toler—I have a great relationship with both of them.” And also gave props to Dabo Swinney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports College Football (@cbssportscfb)

But Notre Dame might have the slight edge, especially with Cree Thomas—Devin’s former teammate—working hard on the recruitment trail. “Cree still texts me probably every other day,” Devin revealed. “I’d say they’re both on me,” he added, also referring to Daylen Sharper at Stanford. Now here’s where things get interesting. Despite all the attention from coaches and programs, Devin made it clear that his father hasn’t tried to steer the ship. “He hasn’t really pushed me in any specific direction,” Devin said. “But he has preached what he believes is important—like academics.It’s not just a four-year commitment, it’s a lifetime commitment.” That’s vintage Larry.

Recruiting experts are reading between the lines. 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman gave his prediction: “It does seem like Notre Dame has been the trendy pick for quite some time, especially with Cree Thomas there.” Devin also spent time with NFL legacy players like Jerome Bettis and Bryce Young during his official visit to South Bend, which seemed to hit a different note. “If you’re a dad who’s been in the NFL and you want your kid around other players who’ve been under the spotlight, Notre Dame seems like a good place to be,” Huffman added.

Meanwhile, Devin isn’t just making noise with words—he’s showing out on the field. At the OT7 Finals, Devin didn’t just play well; he dominated. He earned Finals MVP honors, highlighted by a one-handed catch that had fans doing double takes. It was the kind of grab his dad would’ve been proud of.

Like father, like son? Maybe. But make no mistake, Devin’s building his own name. And as we roll toward July 5, all eyes are on him.

Like father, like son? Larry Fitzgerald’s college career

We all know what Larry Fitzgerald did on Sundays. But before the gold jacket, before the records, before the respect was unanimous—there was Pitt era.

The University of Pittsburgh gave us Fitzgerald the prototype. After redshirting in 2001, he went full superhero mode in 2002. As a freshman: 69 catches, 1,005 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore year? Forget about it. 92 catches. 1,672 yards. 22 scores. Tied an NCAA record with 18 straight games with a touchdown. Won the Biletnikoff. Won the Walter Camp. Finished second in Heisman voting. Two years was all he needed. Pitt retired his No. 1 jersey. He got into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

And he didn’t just catch passes. He caught eyes, respect, and defenders flat-footed. Larry Fitzgerald did college football like he did the pros: clean, elite, and loud without ever yelling. He left a blueprint. And that blueprint has Devin written all over it. In his junior year (2024), Devin caught 52 balls for 720 yards and 9 touchdowns. The tape? Nasty. One-handed grabs. Sideline toe-taps. Route-running smoother than a Spotify R&B playlist.

At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Devin has a nearly identical frame to his father. He’s also picked up more than 30 offers, with Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA, and Clemson leading the charge. Rated a high three-star or low four-star by most outlets, he’s ranked in the top 60 nationally among wideouts. And with OT7 MVP honors in the bag, his stock is only rising. He’s not just following in his father’s footsteps—he’s adding his own stride to the family name.

As decision day inches closer, the football world will be watching. Not just to see where Devin Fitzgerald goes. But to see if he’s the next in line of NFL legacies carving their own lane.