Late College Football Athlete Gets Death Wish to Help CTE Research Granted

On March 13, 2026, the Ohio University community said its final goodbye to its legend, Don “Skip” Hoovler. But even in death, Hoovler found a way to keep giving to the game. At 83 years old, the Hall of Famer left behind more than just a record book filled with laurels of his days of glory. He left behind a death wish, one last act of toughness and love for the sport.

Skip’s son, Bret Hoovler, confirmed that his brain and spine would be donated to the researchers at Boston University to help study chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a condition tied to repeated head trauma in football. But to really understand why Skip’s final wish matters, you have to look back at the 1962 Sun Bowl.

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The game at that time didn’t have energy-absorbing foam or NOCSAE safety standards. Hoovler was just a young linebacker with grit. So, in a defensive masterpiece against West Texas State, Skip snatched an interception and refused to go down. He thundered 91 yards for a touchdown, a record that still stands today as the longest interception return in Sun Bowl history. But the same fearless grit that created that moment also carried a cost, one that Skip knew.

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According to a report, the risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) doubles for every 2.6 years of playing football. At its worst, CTE results in gradual cognitive decline, memory loss, and behavioral issues, including dementia. Skip knew the brutality of the sport, and his donation will hugely help the players.

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Skip’s donation will help researchers evaluate the underlying causes of CTE, taking data from concussions and different aspects.

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For fans, Don Skip Hoovler is one of the most decorated players in the program’s history. He won the first team All-MAC honors for three consecutive seasons, starting from 1962, and won two honorable All-American mentions. But big plays weren’t the only highlights in Don’s resume. The 1978 Hall of Fame inductee also captained the Bobcats in 1964 and was the president of his senior class.

Hoovler had a brief career with the Jets and Houston Oilers after concluding his college career in 1964. Despite that short tenure, Skip remains the only Bobcat to win the All-American honors in multiple seasons. Now, as his final act, his brain, which once helped block crucial offensive plays, will serve players for time immemorial.

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Don Skip Hoover’s contributions go beyond the world of football

After finishing up his football career, Skip went on to dominate another sport altogether. He became a harness horse racing owner and a certified breeder, and bred some of the most iconic horses. Those included the Medoland Big Sam ($309,423) and Northmedo Mission ($322,178). His teams quickly started giving results, and he was finally named in the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame as its 51st member. Now, after his passing, he is being remembered fondly.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Don ‘Skip’ Hoovler,” Ohio head coach John Hauser wrote on X. “2× All-American and one of the greatest to ever play in Athens, Rest in peace.” Throughout his life, Hoovler also held several prominent roles. Because of his harness horse racing background, the 83-year-old became the director of the United States Trotting Association and remained there for several decades.

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Hoovler is now survived by his wife of 60 years, Tammy, and three children, including his son Brent Hoovler. Apart from his sporting and leadership background, Skip is also remembered as a “man of honor” who was generous, kind, and deeply involved in his Ohio community. His impact —especially in Ohio — will be felt for many years to come,” UTSA executive Mike Tanner said.