Late College Football Coach’s Wife Launches Huge Campaign to Protect Mental Health After Tragic Loss

The sudden death of former UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark last September changed the lives of his family forever. Now, Jonelle Clark, his wife, is ensuring that his story brings about change in college football.

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Months after losing her husband, Jonelle Clark launched The Shawn Clark Legacy Foundation and its major effort called “The 61 Initiative.” The campaign focuses on improving coaches’ physical and mental health. It urges coaches to undergo yearly health screenings before each season and to speak openly about struggles that often go hidden behind the demands of the profession.

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“Everybody has tragedy in their life. There’s nobody who’s exempt, and that can be how your story ends, and you can let that dictate your life, or you can turn tragedy into testimony,” Jonelle Clark said to the Orlando Sentinel. “That’s what I want to do, so that we can do everything that we can to prevent something like this from happening.

Jonelle Clark has a clear goal for her newly established foundation. She doesn’t want any other coach, family, team, or community to suffer what she went through after Clark’s passing. She understands those long hours and unrelenting pressure coaches go through.

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UCF is among 48 programs nationwide that have shown commitment to Jonelle Clark’s initiative. Initially, she wanted at least two schools from every conference to endorse her initiative. But the progress and the support her initiative has received are unprecedented.

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“Thank you to Jonelle Clark and the 61 Initiative for what you are doing to help college football coaches with their overall health,” Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton wrote on X last year.

Shawn Clark died on September 21, 2025, at 50 years old. He had been hospitalized in Orlando after suffering a stroke on September 9. Doctors initially reported that he was in stable condition, and many around the football world believed he was recovering. His condition took a sudden turn for the worse, and he passed away with Jonelle by his side.

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A former offensive lineman at Appalachian State, Clark was a two-time All-American and became one of the school’s most respected football figures. After coaching at Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, Purdue, and Kent State, he returned to his alma mater in 2016. He built a reputation as a relentless worker and a coach who developed offensive linemen at the highest level.

Through her initiative, Jonelle Clark wants to make a transformational impact

Shawn Clark spent much of his career at Appalachian State, joining the program as Co-OC in 2016. Gradually, over the course of several good seasons, he moved up the ranks and became the program’s head coach in 2020. But along with it came added responsibilities. Finally, in 2024, after his team went 5-6, Appalachian State decided to let him go. His buyout was reduced from $1 million to $500k.

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“This is a demanding profession, marked by long hours,” Jonelle Clark said in her speech last year, while announcing her initiative. “There have always been long hours, constant stress, little rest, and time away from home. Too often, a profession built on a purpose is taking a toll on your mental health and your family. Shawn’s number as a player was 61. A football game has 60 minutes. Take that extra one minute to take care of yourself.”

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Now, Appalachian State has also joined the cause. The program posted a Mountaineers’ helmet with the #61 written on it. Through Jonelle Clark’s initiative, hopefully, coaches and players will recognize the rigors of the game and give themselves space for their mental and physical well-being.