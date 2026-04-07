Late Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder’s Autopsy Report Issued

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Dominiq Ponder’s life was cut short in the early hours of March 1, 2026, after his vehicle lost control along Baseline Road in Boulder, crossed into oncoming lanes, and crashed through a guardrail before striking a utility pole. In a violent rollover, the 23-year-old died at the scene and stunned a program that was scheduled to open its spring practice in just a day. In the weeks since, questions lingered about what exactly contributed to the crash that ended the young quarterback’s climb through the roster. And now, the official autopsy report has begun to provide clearer answers about the circumstances surrounding his final moments.

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According to the medical examiner’s autopsy report, Ponder’s blood alcohol level was at .167/100 ml. The legal limit in Colorado is 0.08/100 ml. The medical examiner also revealed Dominiq’s cause of death as “blunt force injuries” he suffered as a result of the crash. The Boulder County Coroner’s report noted that he was a restrained driver involved in a single-vehicle collision at a high rate of speed. Right after the crash, Dominiq’s Tesla landed on its wheels and quickly caught fire. Earlier, the preliminary report suspected “overspeeding” as a contributing factor in Dominiq’s death.

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Dominiq wasn’t a high-profile prospect in his high school recruitment, but was prized for his 6’5″ and 200 lbs frame. Initially, he enrolled at Bethune-Cookman University (FCS level) near his home in Opa Locka, Florida. However, the desire to play for a power-4 program always remained kindled in his heart. Searching for that, he grabbed what he had. But little did he know that his dream to play for Deion Sanders would get unexpectedly fulfilled, eventually in 2024. He later appeared in two games during the 2025 season and completed 2 of 9 passes for 33 yards in limited action.

“He loved Boulder so much and the University of Colorado that he told us over break, he said, ‘I’m never coming home,” Dominiq’s father, Wendel, said. “I’m never leaving.’ He said, ‘I love it here so much. He was just around a bunch of good men, and they were turning him into a man. And I was so proud as a father. I couldn’t be more proud.”

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Dominiq was learning, becoming a standout athlete in Colorado, and 2026 might have been his breakthrough year, finally. The March 2 practice session was expected to be his first wearing jersey No. 7 after previously wearing No. 22, a number that later inspired the name of a foundation created in his memory.

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Teammates described his work ethic in practices, and he became a leader in the locker room, watching Shedeur Sanders and Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter. Everyone believed in Ponder to be a college quarterback eventually, and people were in awe of Dom’s unrelenting hard work. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders later described him as “full of life, full of respect, hustle and hard work and integrity.”

“[Teammates] saw how hard [Ponder] worked, how hard he wanted it, to prove that he could play at the collegiate level and be a college quarterback,” offensive coordinator Brennan Marion said about Ponder. “In an era where you have to force people to work hard, you had to tell Dom to stop working so hard. Just being around a kid like that, his energy was contagious as far as his work ethic.”

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On March 2, in the morning, all CU players got to know about their teammate’s demise. They were taken aback, shocked, and in disbelief. That was also the day when Colorado had to start its spring practices. Deion Sanders conducted a meeting, gave everyone the choice to take the day off if they wanted to grieve Ponder’s loss. But everyone insisted on starting their spring drills. Not because they didn’t care about Dominiq. But because that’s what he would have wanted.

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Dominiq’s mother calls for dedicating her son’s memory to a greater cause

Dominiq’s autopsy report has put the spotlight on the high level of alcohol he had consumed. It has renewed focus on conversations about responsible decision-making and making prudent choices. Dominiq’s mother, Catrina Hughes, wants his son’s legacy to be remembered that way. His family has since launched the Dominiq Ponder 722 Foundation to support scholarships for student-athletes who demonstrate resilience and character, promote awareness around responsible decision-making, and assist children’s hospitals.

“A big part of his legacy will be to encourage young people to please make responsible choices and to have the courage to step in for their friends when one of them isn’t thinking clearly for themselves, ” Catrina said. “Kids need to know that it’s OK to step in, take keys, call a ride, call a parent, speak up, do anything you can do; one small decision can save a life. Don’t be afraid, even if it’s uncomfortable. A difficult conversation is easier than a lifetime of loss.”

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Beyond football, Dominiq was just another 23-year-old young adult figuring out life. He never forgot to text “good night” and “I love you” to his mother every day and was the first person to greet her in the morning. “He was always able to make you laugh. And he was just a genuine person,” Dominiq’s childhood friend Joey Kennedy said.

Although Dominiq is no more with us, the college football fraternity mourns him. He was still the person who lived “15 lifetimes” in just those 23 years. From doing snowboarding, golfing, and fishing to making everyone laugh. Those moments will always flash brightly for his loved ones. Colorado has also planned to honor him with a jersey patch during the upcoming season as part of the program’s remembrance efforts.