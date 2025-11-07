Late Kyren Lacy’s Mother in Pain as Marshawn Kneeland’s Death Feels Tragically Familiar

The NFL plunged into grief after news broke of Marshawn Kneeland’s untimely passing. The Cowboys DE was only 24 years old and had a long career ahead of him. However, the circumstances of his death are eerily similar to those of one of college football’s own. Late Kyren Lacy’s mother couldn’t help but express her anguish at Kneeland’s death, which mirrored that of the LSU star.

Marshawn Kneeland’s passing opened up the wound that will forever ache for Kandace Faye, Lacy’s mom. “Damn it!!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram, with a string of sad emojis. “PLEASE YALL PLEASE KNOW YALL MATTER!!!,” she also wrote, while also sending condolences to Kneeland’s family. Faye has been through this exact situation, which occurred a few months ago.

Similar to Cowboys DE, Kyren Lacy was also in mental turmoil that eventually led to his death. Eerily enough, Kyren Lacy also saw a similar chain of events before his death. Lacy was set to appear in court for an accident that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man. Lacy reportedly fired a gun after quarrelling with a family member and tried to ditch the police who were tailing him. He later passed away on April 12, 2025, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Significantly, the similarity between the two cases speaks volumes about the need for mental health awareness among athletes. Unfortunately, Marshawn Kneeland was found dead with a possible “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” officials said. The incident happened after he tried to evade a police pursuit. They were attempting to stop Kneeland for a traffic violation near Frisco, Texas, as the chase began at 10.33 p.m. local time. After refusing to stop the car, the DPS troopers pursued Kneeland but lost sight of him. They later saw the car abandoned after a crash in the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway.

Understandably, Kandace Faye is distraught by the terrible news. She also lost her father to suicide as a child, pushing her to advocate for mental health awareness relentlessly. She now runs the K2 Foundation in honor of her son and dedicates her life to extending a helping hand to anyone in need of some support. Mental health among athletes is just one area that the institution is covering.

Another heartbreaking coincidence remains how Kyren Lacy and Marshawn Kneeland had their whole lives ahead of them. Lacy had declared for the 2025 draft just two weeks before the event. Kneeland had just begun his NFL career and registered his first league TD this Monday. This was two days before his demise. Yet another similarity is that both died at the age of 24.

Marshawn Kneeland’s passing is yet another reminder for athletes to take stock of their mental well-being. His untimely departure has pushed the NFL Players Association to take a strong stand. Other NFL stars also emphasized the importance of mental health awareness.

Marshawn Kneeland’s untimely passing sparks mental health conversations in NFL

Tributes come in from far and wide for Marshawn Kneeland and his family. However, it has also re-energized discussions about mental health awareness in the league. The NFLPA shared a statement in light of the Cowboys’ DE’s passing. The association sent condolences to Kneeland’s family and loved ones before urging members to “[lean] on one another and take care of [their] well-being.” Eagles OT Lane Johnson, who struggled with depression in his career, also sent an urgent message. “YOU ARE NOT ALONE!” he wrote on X.

On Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, former Seahawks star Richard Sherman lamented Kneeland’s passing. He said that now that he’s retired, the reality of mental health awareness is far more harrowing. “You recognize it so much more how much you can reach out to guys, how much more you have to reach out and check on guys mentally because we all have those demons,” he said. “You can be vulnerable. You can still be a great player,” Sherman spoke about the mental health struggles.

According to TMZ, Kneeland’s girlfriend had alerted the police after receiving a troubling text message. She also shared that he had a history of mental health struggles. Football is a sport that demands players to be fully engaged at all times, but life can sometimes catch up to them. Marshawn Kneeland’s passing will be difficult for all his loved ones to come to terms with.

The unfortunate news coming mere months after Kyren Lacy’s hauntingly similar passing has once again rekindled this much-needed conversation. Mental health struggles remain a genuine concern, and hopefully, better checks are in place to monitor athletes’ mental well-being.