Late Kyren Lacy’s Mother Receives First Donation to Start His Legacy

Some players you root for because they’re good. Others, you root for because they feel like one of your own. That was Kyren Lacy. Whether you followed him from Thibodaux or started following him once he got to LSU, you knew there was something special about him. He wasn’t just making plays; he was playing with heart. The kind of guy who left it all out there, every single down.

It still feels unreal that he’s gone. Earlier this year, in April, at the age of 24, his death came as a shock, not just for the family but for the fans as well. Kyren had dreams, talent, and a future people were genuinely excited about. But even though he’s no longer with us, his story isn’t over. This week, his mom, Kandace Faye, shared a powerful little moment, one that reminded everyone just how much love still surrounds his name. And that’s where this next chapter begins.

Kyren Lacy’s mother shared an update this week on Instagram as she got the first donation via mail. It was a surprise care package containing flushable wipes and deodorant. She recorded the video while unboxing it, grinning and shaking her head as she laughed, “We got the deodorants, and tons of them.” It was a small moment, yes, but since it was the first donation, it was special. And when she said, “We are super excited for this event!!” you could hear the pride bursting through the screen. Faye reminded everyone that they can still send donations to P.O. Box 205, Thibodaux, LA 70302.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandacefaye (@kandacefaye) Expand Post

AD

Kyren’s story is one of highs and heartbreak. He had just declared for the NFL draft and was prepping as an early Day 3 pick when his world crashed, not on the field, but through legal troubles. In December 2024, he was involved in a car accident that tragically killed a 78-year-old man. Facing charges of negligent homicide, hit-and-run, and reckless operation, his future turned uncertain overnight. Then, in April, Kyren took his own life in his car, and it was a shock that echoed through college football and beyond. His father, Kenny, later spoke out, urging families to “check on your kids’ mental health” because “mental health is real…and invisible.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing around 212 pounds, the star WR racked up 1,692 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns for LSU in three seasons. But Kyren was more than stats; he was a kid who used to light up rooms. His teammates still remember him, and some of them never miss a chance to pay tribute to their beloved late teammate. One of those friends is Garrett Nussmeier.

Garrett Nussmeier’s special tribute for Kyren Lacy at SEC Media Days

Kyren was loved by everyone at LSU. But he was very close to the program’s star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier. And it doesn’t need any proof, as there have been many instances where the signal-caller was spotted reminding people about Kyren by his unique tributes. Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in his first year as Brian Kelly’s starting QB in 2024 after being part of the program for the past three years. Achieving these numbers without the help of the late WR Kyren could’ve been difficult, but his friend made it a little easier for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nussmeier recently appeared at SEC Media Days, wearing a simple, crisp, sharp suit. But when he opened the jacket, there it was, ‘2’ embroidered on the inside, along with the LSU logo. Only a true friend finds unique ways to do things for his friend who is close to his heart. It’s quite easy to say that Nussmeier is finding it difficult to get away with this personal loss. But things heal with time, and we hope it does with the star QB as quickly as possible.

Nussmeier has given multiple tributes to his friend, Kyren, since his death in April. However, he must be eying the biggest tribute of all time, a national championship trophy. He is now gearing up for the 2025 college football season, but in Kyren’s absence, it’s not going to be easy for him, and it can even have an impact on his gameplay as well. However, it is time for him to gather all the courage and put it on the field for the upcoming season and dedicate the victory to his late friend.