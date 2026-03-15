Late Lou Holt’z Terror Made Urban Meyer Do the Unthinkable to His Family

When it comes to college football’s reigning terrors, some of the first names that come to mind are Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. However, according to Urban Meyer, nobody came close to former Lou Holtz’s in ‘no-nonsense’ department. Even though the former head coach is no longer with us, Urban Meyer still remembers how demanding Holtz could be and shares a diabolical story from his Notre Dame stint about Lou Holtz that had him forget that family comes first for a minute.

On March 14th, the three-time national championship coach Urban Meyer hopped onto his The Triple Option podcast alongside Jerome Bettis and revealed an unheard Lou Holtz story that had him unintentionally put his daughters in harm’s way (More like snow’s way) in his early days in coaching.

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“I had two daughters, and my wife was working full time. We didn’t get paid to Notre Dame back in the day. I mean, we were on survival mode, and Shelley’s working full time as a nurse,” Meyer said. “My job after recruiting, had to get kids to school and but Lou Holtz had his seven o’clock staff meeting, and I was gonna take the kids to school early, and I was gonna go, and the one thing you know this, if it’s a 7 am meeting, you better be there 6:45, and you’ll fire your a** if you’re not on time or make it on time.”

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Back in 1996, Holtz brought Meyer onto the staff as the wide receivers coach during what would ultimately be Holtz’s final season at Notre Dame before retiring. Interestingly, at first, Lou didn’t want to meet Meyer, but his son, Skip Holtz, convinced him to give a young assistant a shot. So, as a sign of gratitude, the last thing Urban wanted to do was get on the wrong side of Lou Holtz’s famously unforgiving standards that early in his career.

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It wasn’t easy to maintain that. Meyer and his wife, Shelley Meyer, were raising two young daughters while trying to manage a busy and stressful schedule. They were not making much money in those days, so his wife worked full-time as a nurse to support the family. Meyer’s job involved recruiting players and working long hours with the football staff, which made mornings especially hectic as he also had to help get his daughters ready for school.

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One winter morning in South Bend, Indiana, a huge lake-effect snowstorm had hit the city overnight. Meyer was in a hurry because the football staff meeting started exactly at 7:00 a.m., and the head coach, Lou Holtz, was extremely strict about punctuality.

Everyone on the staff knew that if the meeting was at seven, you had to be there by 6:45. Being late could lead to serious consequences, and it would make your life miserable at work. While Meyer was rushing his daughters to get ready, the phone kept ringing again and again, but he ignored it because he was focused on getting to the meeting on time.

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When Meyer opened the garage door, he saw a big snowdrift blocking the driveway. The snow from the storm had piled up to nearly ten feet. Even with the snow in the way, he rushed the kids into the car and pushed through the snow so he could take them to school. After dropping them off, he quickly drove to the football facility and ran inside just in time for the meeting. Meyer knew Holtz had a strict “no excuses” policy for being late to staff meetings. He arrived sweating and out of breath. The other coaches laughed and joked about how he looked. But everyone quickly went silent when Coach Holtz walked in and started the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

After the meeting ended, Meyer’s assistant told him that his wife had been trying to call him all morning. When he called her back, she immediately told him he was an idiot for not answering the phone. She had been calling to tell him that it was a snow day and that school was closed. At that moment, Meyer realized something terrible. He had dropped his daughters off at an empty school with no students or teachers there. Luckily, a security guard noticed them and contacted someone who could pick them up. That’s absurd as it gets, but that’s the price to coach under one of the greats.

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Even former Notre Dame legend Jerome Bettis knew how strict Lou Holtz was about being on time.

Lou Holtz and Jerome Bettis’ psychological warfare tale

“I’ll never forget they told us, if the door is closed, do not come in. Under no circumstances want you come in, right? And so that always kind of hung in the back of my head. And I believe I was late one time, and it was like you had a panic attack. You’re outside panicking because you know the worst is coming,” Jerome Bettis said.

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Despite Lou Holtz being 5’8 or 5’9, he had the entire Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program in check. Maybe that’s the blueprint for his success.

Jerome Bettis described him and used to call him “Napoleon” for a good reason. Despite arguably being the best player on the ’96 team, Lou Holtz used to play psychological warfare on Bettis. Holtz once tried to humble him by calling him “arrogant” in front of the whole team just for looking at a magazine he got featured in. This led to a brutal practice where Holtz basically told the team to beat up on Bettis to teach him a lesson.

Boy, did it work. Bettis finished his college career with 1,912 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He still holds school bowl records for rushing yards (150) and touchdowns (3) from his dominant performance in the 1992 Sugar Bowl.

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Lou Holtz was a legend at Notre Dame, where he coached for 11 seasons and racked up exactly 100 wins and just about 30 losses. His biggest moment came in 1988 when he led the Fighting Irish to a perfect 12–0 season and a national championship. Unfortunately, that’s the last time Notre Dame touched one.