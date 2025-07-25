Late Ole Miss Star Corey Adams’ High-School Issues Statement to Host Tribute in His Memory

“I can’t get him back to see him play in the NFL.” That’s what Corey Adams’ mother said through tears, holding onto her son’s memory tighter than ever. And just like that, it hits you how unfair life can be. Corey wasn’t just a football player. He was a dreamer, a kid from Edna Karr High School who clawed his way to Ole Miss with sky-high potential and NFL visions that were slowly becoming reality. Now those dreams are gone, stolen in a senseless act of violence.

He was one of the young defensive linemen fans were eying to watch out for. He committed early and showed up to spring practice like a pro. However, he decided to take some time out of his busy schedule and joined his friends for a pool party. But what was supposed to be a quiet day off turned into something no one will ever forget. Reports suggest that Corey was shot and killed after attending a pool party in Cordova, Tennessee, just outside Memphis, on July 19. Police found him and four other gunshot victims inside a car. The others survived, but Corey didn’t make it.

As the shock turned into mourning, his high school stepped up to honor the late kid. They released a tribute flyer so powerful it stopped folks mid-scroll, Corey in his Karr jersey with number 20 across his chest and wings on his back. “In Loving Memory of Corey Adams,” it reads. Below that are the details of a balloon release scheduled for Saturday, July 26th at 2:20 PM on school grounds. Red and purple balloons will fill the air, symbolizing the love and heartbreak that now live in the space he left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edna Karr Cougar Football (@karrcougarfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

The official Ole Miss Football account also posted, “We’re heartbroken by the passing of Corey Adams. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.” Corey had all those abilities that are required to become an NFL-caliber player. Let’s take a look at his numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 235 pounds, the young defensive end wreaked havoc in high school. He racked up 62 tackles, 21 for loss, and 19 sacks as a senior at Edna Karr High in New Orleans. The kid had offers from everywhere—USC, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M—but he picked Ole Miss. As we all are mourning his death, there is someone closer to him who expressed her pain while speaking to the media: his mother.

Corey’s mother speaks out following his death

Corey hadn’t even played his first college football season yet but had already made his mark. You don’t get talents like him every year. He must’ve been preparing with all his heart for his debut season, but all those things don’t matter now. Her mother recently confronted the media following her son’s death and asked for the information to help.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“My boy is my life. He was just coming down here to enjoy himself on his day off from practice. He didn’t deserve to die,” his mother said. “I’m asking for anybody who has any information to help. I can’t get my job back, can’t get him back to see him play it on Miss. I can’t get him back to see him play in the NFL.” Those words carry the weight of immense pain. The boy was just 18 and aimed to have a great career in American football, but destiny had something else in mind.

Now all we can do is honor his name. Even his brother pleaded to carry forward his legacy and live his dream for him by playing in the NFL. On July 26th, when those balloons rise over Edna Karr, they’ll carry more than color. They’ll carry memories, heartbreak, and a community that refuses to forget him. Corey Adams was a star taken too soon, but his light, his hustle, and his spirit will stay with us forever.