Latest DJ Lagway Injury Development as Billy Napier’s Plan B Becomes Clearer at Thursday Camp

DJ Lagway, who went 6-1 as a starter last fall, missed last weekend’s first scrimmage, and his availability for Saturday’s scrimmage remains in question. Still, Billy Napier struck an upbeat tone on Wednesday. The sophomore, he said, is “on schedule” for his recovery and “had his best day today.” Lagway took more reps than he has all camp, checked every box from a throwing standpoint, and is zipping the ball with “more velocity than any time in his career,” per Napier. Despite Napier’s assurance, there was still concern, but Thursday’s fall camp hinted at Lagway’s Week 1 availability.

Well, Thursday marked Practice No. 13 for the Gators, and it came with a sense of finality. This was the last media viewing window before the 2025 season kicks off. So, inside the indoor facility, the sightlines were tight; reporters were locked to the left sideline, catching glimpses of only a few position groups. But even with the limited view, one storyline cut through the noise like a whistle at full blast: DJ Lagway’s health. And the buzz swirling around it? Impossible to ignore.

On August 14, Gators insider Zach Abolverdi painted a bright picture of DJ Lagway’s arm. The sophomore was ripping throws with zip and precision, uncorking deep strikes to Vernell Brown III and J. Michael Sturdivant during routes in the air. So, the spring shoulder issue? No sign of it now. However, the real hurdle remains the calf injury from before camp. But now Lagway’s moving smoother, taking more reps, and looking more like the QB who went 6-1 as a freshman starter. So, there’s hope we’ll see him at the season’s start, with On3’s Pete Nakos reporting that Lagway “will be ready” for Week 1. But if he isn’t healthy during the season, is his backup ready to step in for the Gators?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Okay, the backup QB race was one of Florida’s biggest preseason question marks, but Thursday’s camp made Plan B much clearer. Harrison Bailey has emerged as the frontrunner, stacking solid reps and flashing the poise of a former starter. Interestingly, his ball placement has turned heads, and his experience is hard to miss as the kickoff nears. Still, Tramell Jones Jr. is quietly climbing the ladder, showing sharper accuracy than Aidan Warner, who missed badly on a deep shot to Taylor Spierto during the viewing period. So, the competition isn’t over, but the pecking order is coming into focus. Surely, the No. 2 QB could handle most of the opener even if Lagway starts, but doesn’t QB1 need to be 100%?

Yes, one thing is certain: Florida needs DJ Lagway at full throttle. Because without him, their chances against SEC heavyweights like LSU take a serious hit. But when he’s healthy, Lagway is a difference-maker, and history says he only gets sharper as the season rolls on. Remember, last year, his growth was obvious week after week. Now, the question looms: how will Billy Napier and his staff manage their star QB to keep him firing on all cylinders? And what’s more concerning, will Napier even allow him to play in Week 1?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will DJ Lagway be there when the season kicks off?

With Week 1 closing in, Long Island coming to The Swamp on Aug. 30, all eyes are on DJ Lagway’s availability. Although Nakos wrote Wednesday that “a source emphasized to On3… the quarterback ‘will be ready’ for Week 1.” Still, the real question lingers: will Billy Napier risk his star in the opener or give him one more week to heal?

“I think he’s doing great,” said Napier on Monday. “I think he’s on schedule; he’s executing our plan. … He had a great day.” The update is encouraging, and all signs point to Lagway being ready for Week 1. But if Florida jumps out to an early lead, the smart play might be to pull him fast and keep him fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s because the real tests are right around the corner. South Florida comes to Gainesville in Week 2, a matchup that should push the sophomore QB early in the season. Then, in Week 3, the Gators head to Baton Rouge to kick off their SEC slate against LSU. So now, with that gauntlet ahead, is it worth risking Lagway in the opener, or better to let him rest and hit the Bulls at full strength?