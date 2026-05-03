‘Laughing at Y’all’: Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Publicly Defends Relationship After Kentucky Derby Appearance

There is hardly anything in the world of football that one can use against UNC head coach Bill Belichick, whose amply decorated career cannot be matched by any other coach in football. However, his relationship with Jordon Hudson has drawn unwanted attention to his private life. But the couple is not bothered by how the world perceives them.

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Recently, an internet user tried to throw shade at them following their appearance at the Kentucky Oaks. Hudson didn’t ignore the trolling. Instead, she reiterated how they feel about the comments.

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Hudson shared a post of herself and Belichick at the Kentucky Oaks, smiling, holding hands, and walking along the track. With the picture, Hudson added the caption: “Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together.”

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However, an Instagram user took to the comments and threw a jibe at their happy mood in the picture: “We aren’t laughing with you, we’re laughing at you.”

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Provoked by the message, Hudson responded, emphasizing that the couple does not feel a jot of what their haters think.

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“Bill and I are laughing at y’all for thinking we care,” she said.

The 2026 Kentucky Oaks was held on Friday, May 1, while the Derby was held on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The former New England Patriots coach attended both events with his cheerleader girlfriend, who also had her outfit criticized for her “obnoxious” ring sizes.

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While he appeared at the Oaks in a light blue suit and a pink shirt, with his 25-year-old girlfriend wearing a pink fascinator paired with a floral skirt, he showed up at the Derby in a black suit and a silver tie, with Hudson wearing a black dress and a matching headpiece.

Their outfit inspiration came from the event theme, as the Oaks is known for the “Pink Out” tradition, where fans are encouraged to wear pink for breast cancer awareness. The Oaks is considered a sister race to the Derby, held a day before the Derby and featuring elite three-year-old fillies in a 1 1/8 mile race.

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Dating back to 1875, the Derby is an annual Grade 1 stakes race for 3-year-old thoroughbreds on the first Saturday in May. Featuring 20 horses, it lasts 1 1/4 miles and is the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s prediction goes wrong

Before the Kentucky Derby began, Bill Belichick and his partner gave their predictions on who the winner of the Derby would be. They both picked Litmus Test, who was 26-1 odds, to win the race. However, their prediction went badly, as their pick finished second-to-last, with 38 lengths behind first place.

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Golden Tempo emerged as the winner instead, at 23-1 odds. The winner’s trainer, Cherie DeVaux, was the first woman to ever train a Kentucky Derby winner in the 152-year history of the competition.

Belichick had a poor first season in college football: a 4-8 record with the Tar Heels that brought an unwanted stain to his resume. As the 2026 season approaches, the coach will be hoping to turn things around in North Carolina.

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At the same time, the Tar Heels would hope that the focus of the discourse would be on their team’s performance rather than their head coach’s personal life. While some of the eyeballs were unwarranted, the couple can also do a better job at avoiding being in the news cycle when the season starts.