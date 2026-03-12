Laughter Pours in on Shilo Sanders After Coach Prime’s Naughty Act

Deion Sanders has built his legacy on discipline, toughness, and holding people accountable, especially his own kids. So Coach Prime found an old video of him reading out a school report on his son, Shilo; he decided to be naughty and post it on his Instagram. Except this time, the lesson Deion was giving wasn’t about football. It was about an 8th-period Spanish class, tardiness, and, well, flatulence.

The clip shows Deion going through the teachers’ remarks on Shilo with deadpan seriousness.

“I have problems with Shilo coming to class on time for 8th-period Spanish,” he reads aloud. “I also have other behavioral and participation concerns. Shilo continues to disrupt my class, is never on task, and at times, passing gas when the lecture is going on.”

There’s a brief pause, and then comes the question everybody saw coming: “You fart in class, man?”​

Shilo, unbothered and completely unashamed, offered the only defense that made sense to him.

He said, “I had to do what I had to do.”

Deion, for his part, was not letting it slide. “How you gonna just fart in class? How you gonna just sit around and fart? Baby, all attention is not good attention. You’re trying to be the class clown?”

Shilo, to his credit, stood his ground with the most confident one-liner possible, “That was only one time.”

The whole exchange had fans in stitches. This is just Shilo being Shilo. The man is easily the funniest Sanders. And that’s not a low bar in a family that’s basically a reality show at this point.

Last year, with his brother Shedeur getting his first NFL snaps as backup QB for the Cleveland Browns, Shilo decided to mark the occasion in the most Shilo way imaginable. He dressed up in Shedeur’s No. 12 Browns jersey, threw on his brother’s signature “LEGENDARY” chain and a pair of sunglasses, and walked around Acrisure Stadium before the Browns-Steelers game pretending to be his famous quarterback brother. Fans were genuinely fooled.

The whole thing was caught on camera, and it was gold. Then there’s the time Deion openly ranked his own kids on camera, and Shilo responded with a completely straight face.

“Sometimes I come to spend quality time with you. You always take that for granted, so I’m not doing that no more.”

Deion fired back that Shilo only comes around because he has “nowhere else to go.”

But behind all the laughs, Deion has never been the type to let any of this slide into actual bad behavior. Coach Prime is on record saying he doesn’t believe in gentle parenting. He has always held his children to a standard of effort regardless of his own legacy.

Nonetheless, the old video attracted a lot of comments, with fans bawling out with laughter.

Deion Sanders’ cheeky act leaves fans laughing

While Deion Sanders made Shilo Sanders understand that farting in class was inappropriate after a school complaint, fans couldn’t stop laughing once the video clip went viral.

“When the farting part came. Shilo had a hard time holding that laugh in 😂😂😂,” wrote one fan, while another kept it simple, writing, “You farting in class, man? 😂😂😂😂😂”

Honestly, it’s a very natural thing, and even Shilo admitted it himself. Still, school is a place where some level of discipline has to be maintained. That’s where Shilo seemed to have issues, and those concerns have occasionally been visible both on and off the field. Despite that, his sense of humor remains a big part of his personality, and it has helped him build a strong audience, with more than 200,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

“I used to love this show, and I still love them🤣🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾,” wrote one fan, while another fan put it best, saying, “One thing about Shilo, he is going to make you laugh. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂”

Even though his football journey didn’t quite live up to the level many expected, Shilo’s exploring careers in entertainment could see that success. But while most people found it funny, his father’s guidance and emphasis on discipline caught the attention of one fan.

“As an educator, I loved how involved you are in your children’s lives & actually read the teacher feedback. 🔥🔥,” commented that fan.

Deion Sanders’ involvement in his children’s lives is nothing new. Still, as a father, his lesson and dedication always stole the show.