Laura Rutledge Faces Unexpected Trouble While Pulling off Triple Shift for ESPN

If anyone understands how hectic a football weekend can get, it’s Laura Rutledge. But even by her standards, the latest stretch was a lot to squeeze into three days. College football, the NFL, a Monday night assignment, and a suitcase that had enough.

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The ESPN personality offered a glimpse of the chaos on November 11, sharing a collection of photos from a week that ended with an unexpected problem. Her backpack falling apart. Laura Rutledge did not make a big production out of it. Her Instagram caption was simple enough.

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“A whole lotta football, some great celebrations, a broken backpack and my favorite little humans,” she wrote.

The broken bag, however, deserves a closer look. One of the pictures showed her travel companion bursting under the weight of everyday essentials. Shoes, charging cables, snacks, drinks, and other broadcast gear were packed into a space that clearly needed an upgrade.

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Imago Credits: Instagram

This was not the first time Laura Rutledge had found herself dealing with luggage trouble during a major football assignment. Ahead of Super Bowl LX in February 2026, she joked about a zipper giving way at the airport while traveling to Santa Clara. Clearly, her travel equipment has been having a harder time keeping up with her schedule. And this was no ordinary weekend.

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Laura Rutledge’s schedule has little room for a quiet stretch. She regularly hosts NFL Live during the week, covers college football on Saturdays, and reports from the sidelines for Monday Night Football. This time, those responsibilities came together in a particularly demanding run.

Saturday, November 7, took her to Baton Rouge for the SEC showdown between Alabama and LSU. Both programs entered the matchup at 6-2, with plenty riding on the result as the CFP picture continued to take shape.

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Even the preparation for that game was eating into her personal time. During an appearance on the Hey Fightin’ Podcast, Laura Rutledge revealed that she had to interrupt dinner at home to conduct a scheduled phone interview with LSU LB T.J. Dottery.

The timing was not something she could rearrange. Team contacts had arranged the interview, and with game-week deadlines approaching, the conversation had to happen. Dinner could wait.

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Sunday brought another change of scenery. Laura Rutledge had to manage the travel and preparation for Monday night’s NFL assignment, heading from Baton Rouge to Minneapolis. There were also player interviews and production responsibilities involving the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

Then came Monday, November 9. Laura Rutledge was back in front of the cameras at U.S. Bank Stadium, reporting from the sidelines as Buffalo defeated Minnesota 23-6. That assignment also produced an awkward moment that briefly sent fantasy football managers into a panic.

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During Monday night’s broadcast, Laura Rutledge reported that Bills WR D.J. Moore was inactive. For fantasy managers who had trusted Moore with a spot in their lineups, the announcement came as a shock.

One X user quickly called it out writing, “@LauraRutledge, you just sent a lightning bolt through the fantasy football world when you said DJ Moore was inactive tonight.”

Laura Rutledge did not dodge the mistake. She responded within roughly 30 minutes, admitted the information was wrong and corrected the announcement.

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“Scared me too! We got some old, inaccurate information that I should have triple-checked,” she wrote. “It’s completely my fault. DJ MOORE IS ACTIVE TONIGHT!!!”

The mix-up came from old Bills injury information. Moore had missed the Rams and Raiders games, but he was back and available against Minnesota.

Everything ended well, though. Her latest Instagram collection ended on a much warmer note. After pictures of football coverage, travel and the battered backpack, Laura Rutledge included two photographs with her children, Reese and Jack, sharing affectionate moments with both. Between SEC Saturdays, NFL Sundays and Monday night assignments, she still finds time for her family. And maybe that’s the biggest win.