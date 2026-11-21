Laura Rutledge is used to being in the spotlight, but a recent wave of criticism put her on the receiving end of some harsh accusations. Rutledge wasn’t going to let baseless claims go unanswered. After a viewer questioned her credibility and personally attacked her, the host made sure to give a pointed reply and clarify the facts.

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“Dang! What fake story did I report on? Rutledge fired back to a post on X. “Also, I like pancakes too, so maybe we have more in common than you think. God bless!”

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It was a direct response to a message she had received on X earlier. “You are so worthless on ESPN,” someone posted on X. “No one, literally no one besides your family, cares when you are on the air. We do not care about your dog s**t reporting on fake stories.”

The specific fake stories Rutledge was accused of reporting were never identified by the critic. Rutledge has faced her share of online abuse as a female reporter in a male-dominated sport.

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Rutledge has stood up for herself before. Just recently, the ESPN reporter found herself responding to another instance of a similar absurd criticism. A fan criticized Rutledge’s outfit while she was interviewing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a Monday Night Football game. The fan said her top was inappropriate and even told her where the neckline should have been.

During the interview, Allen didn’t consistently make eye contact with Rutledge. Some viewers read that as deliberate. They suggested Allen was avoiding eye contact so he wouldn’t appear to look at her inappropriately.

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That was speculation, since the full interview shows Allen did make eye contact at times. It was more likely just how Allen gives interviews. After the Bills’ game against the Los Angeles Rams in October, Allen was interviewed by reporter John Sutcliffe. Allen again appeared distracted and made little eye contact with Sutcliffe.

After finding this completely baseless, Rutledge responded to the criticism. “People seem to be confused by simple anatomy, lol. I appreciate you,” she wrote in a reply.

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Online criticism is one part of the job, and Rutledge’s schedule leaves her little time to dwell on it. Rutledge is currently handling multiple responsibilities at ESPN, from hosting ESPN’s NFL discussion and covering college football games to Monday Night Football interviews.

On November 7, she traveled to Baton Rouge to cover the college football game between Alabama and LSU. Then she had to travel to Minneapolis for her next assignment, conducting interviews and getting on top of the reports. She was back at work on Monday, covering the Bills-Vikings game from the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills won 23-6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Back in October, she caught the attention of her fans for working hard even in extreme weather. On October 9, she returned to the University of Florida, her alma mater, for its Homecoming celebrations. On October 10, she traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to work as a sideline reporter for the Georgia vs. Alabama college football game. During this period, Hurricane Isaias was also affecting parts of the Southeast.

However, Rutledge’s back-to-back commitments and the challenges surrounding her travel attracted attention and appreciation.

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“Forever in awe. Laura finished her Gator Growl skit and immediately drove through the night & through a hurricane (!) to get to Tuscaloosa,” an Instagram Story read, praising Rutledge. “No one works harder.”

Despite the criticism she occasionally faces online, Rutledge also has plenty of supporters who recognize the effort she puts into her work. Her demanding schedule and commitment to covering the sport have not gone unnoticed by fans.