One of the first reactions from inside ESPN came without a single word. Tom Jackson, the longtime ESPN analyst and former Denver Broncos linebacker, passed away on Friday, November 20, at 75, and his family confirmed it to the network. By Sunday, the people he worked beside for decades were finding their own ways to say goodbye.

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Laura Rutledge reposted NFL on ESPN’s tribute on X with a crying emoji, letting the words in that post speak for her. They belonged to Chris Berman, Jackson’s partner for about 30 years. “We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet,” Berman said.

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Berman went deeper on Sunday on NFL Countdown. He called the news a shock. He also spoke about what the friendship meant.

“Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend too,” Berman said.

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Lee Corso’s tribute had a longer history behind it, as the former analyst recruited Jackson to Louisville, where Jackson played from 1970 to 1972.

“Tom was the best football player I ever had. Not only that, he was the best leader I ever had. My condolences to Tom’s family in this difficult time,” Corso said in a statement shared by ESPN PR on X.

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Other voices from around the football family added their own words.

“Legends loved, admired, and revered Tom Jackson. He did it the right way. His life, football, & TV!!” Ryan Clark wrote on X.

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Adam Schefter focused on the way Jackson treated people. “Our friend Tom Jackson left a lasting impact on everyone around him,” Schefter wrote on X.

“Rest well Tom Jackson a legend and thanks for being a light bearer in this industry, well done,” analyst Marcus Spears wrote.

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ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro called Jackson one of the most influential and beloved figures in the network’s history and pointed to a tribute that already exists. ESPN’s NFL studio carries the name of Berman and Jackson. Pitaro also described Jackson as a generous mentor and trusted colleague away from the cameras.

The Denver Broncos, for their part, said they were heartbroken.

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“An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver,” the Broncos said in a statement.

Jackson spent his whole NFL career with the Broncos, 14 seasons in all, and he retired in 1986. He made All-Pro twice and was a big part of the Orange Crush defense. Denver reached two Super Bowls with him on the roster, and the team put him in its Ring of Fame in 1992.

After football, he joined ESPN and stayed for 29 years as an NFL analyst. Most fans knew him from NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown, where he sat next to Berman. He won the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2015 and left the network in 2016, though he returned in 2019 for a digital-only NFL Primetime with Berman. His family has not said what caused his death.

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Berman did not forget the people closest to Jackson. Jackson is survived by his wife, Jen, and their daughters, Taylor and Morgan. “Our hearts bleed for them. We thank them for lending Tom to us,” Berman said.

“ESPN brought back a special edition of Jacked Up in honor of Tom Jackson,” Barstool Sports wrote on X.

For viewers who grew up with him on Sunday afternoons, that kind of remembrance may keep coming as the NFL season continues.