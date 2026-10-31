Laura Rutledge Offers Prayers as NFL Live Family Supports ESPN Colleague Through Personal Setback

A short Instagram story from one of ESPN’s best-known hosts has given fans a quiet look at how close the NFL Live crew is away from the cameras. It was not a promotion or a TV moment, just a few words of support shared on Instagram. What makes it stand out is who the message was meant for, because she is not a name most viewers would know.

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“Praying for ly,” wrote Laura Rutledge on her Instagram story as she reshared another from ESPN’s production manager, Haley King, who wrote, “Thank you NFL family. Laura, Mina, Swagu & Dan.” The image showed fruits and a get-well-soon balloon.

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King is not part of the on-air cast. She works on ESPN’s production team, and the details of any health issue are not public. The image she shared, which showed fruit and a get-well-soon balloon, suggests she may be dealing with one.

The four people she thanked on her Instagram story are the faces of NFL Live: host Rutledge, analyst Mina Kimes, former defensive lineman Marcus Spears (known as Swagu), and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

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More than two weeks ago, Orlovsky suffered a heavy loss of his own. On October 15, he shared tragic news on X that his brother-in-law, Federico Lascano, had passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

“Our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote. “My brother-in-law, Fed, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind my sister and their three amazing boys.”

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Lascano was married to Orlovsky’s sister, Christine.

Rutledge was among the first colleagues to respond. “Praying for your family. I’m so sorry,” she wrote on X.

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Another ESPN analyst, Field Yates, also replied, writing, “So incredibly sad to read this news. Love you, bud, and praying for your family.”

Orlovsky then explained what the family is facing, especially his sister, and asked for help.

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“In the midst of trying to process this devastating loss, my sister is now facing the overwhelming reality of navigating life as a solo parent and a single-income household, all while helping her boys cope with the loss of their dad,” Orlovsky shared.

“Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease some of the financial burden and allow them the time and space they need to grieve, heal, and begin navigating this new reality,” Orlovsky added.

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The GoFundMe was set up for Christine and her three sons with a goal of $120,000. The money is meant to cover bills, groceries, and daily costs, with anything left over going toward the boys’ education. He’s survived by his wife and three sons: Brayden, 18, Cameron, 16, and Colton, 11.

Orlovsky’s loss and King’s situation are separate matters, but both show the same pattern. When someone in the ESPN family is going through a hard time, the people around them show up.

Rutledge’s messages have been simple. She sent prayers to a colleague dealing with something personal, and she reached out to Orlovsky after he lost a family member. Both times, her words showed that the support in this group goes well beyond the daily grind of sports television.