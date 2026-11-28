LSU and the SEC have been together since 1933, but things have hardly been smooth sailing amid the latest controversy surrounding the Tigers. Reports alleging that the conference worked with a PR firm to orchestrate a smear campaign against LSU have sparked outrage among fans, who have openly challenged the SEC.

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But a legal expert isn’t buying their reaction, arguing that the supporters are only making themselves look foolish.

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Taking to his X handle, Tom Mars lashed out at the LSU fans for calling out SEC commissioner Greg Sankey over the conference’s alleged use of a PR team to manage criticism.

Mars pointed out that several major universities embroiled in scandals over the past few years have hired PR teams to manage their public image, using “PR consultant to monitor and analyze social media using sophisticated software and used that information to tailor their messaging campaign.”

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Well, Mars is not entirely wrong in his assessment. Several major college football programmes have turned to PR professionals in the aftermath of high-profile scandals, including Penn State following the Sandusky scandal, Michigan amid concussion-related controversies, UNC amid academic scandals, and Ohio State following its memorabilia scandal, with firms such as Edelman helping manage their public image.

However, Mars argued that LSU fans were making too much of the revelation, suggesting that such practices are neither unusual nor illegal, as universities have been employing similar strategies for decades.

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He doubled down on his criticism of the LSU fan base, warning that their strategy of targeting the SEC could ultimately backfire.

He didn’t hold back, accusing Tigers fans of launching a baseless campaign against the conference’s decision-makers, saying, “Just days away from the SEC passing judgment on LSU, when even their Governor has finally shut up, LSU fans form a Twitter lynch mob and falsely accuse the SEC decision-makers of illegal and even criminal conduct.”

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His comments came after Front Office Sports uncovered documents suggesting the SEC’s campaign against LSU during an earlier football dispute went deeper than fans had previously known.

Emails obtained through public records requests revealed that the conference hired a professional crisis communications firm to coordinate a media campaign that included interviews and op-eds.

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It all started on August 31, when Missouri president Mun Choi forwarded a crisis communications guide from Legend Labs to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and leaders of every SEC-affiliated school except LSU. Legend Labs publicly lists the SEC, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas among its clients.

The document assessed how the controversy was unfolding publicly and laid out the conference’s messaging priorities. It weighed the “potential risk of LSU’s approach” against “questions around the SEC’s authority” and argued that compliance with court orders “does not prevent the SEC from continuing to defend its rules.”

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It also referenced eligibility disputes at Purdue and Houston and the Protect College Sports Act.

The draft shared with SEC officials took a different tone, with Choi calling the athletes a “handful of individuals who are trying to change the rules” and suggesting they would follow “the incentives they are offered.”

However, the final version softened that stance, portraying them as “young people who have worked incredibly hard to pursue opportunities in sports.” Both maintained that conference standards should take precedence over individual coaching or institutional interests.

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Returning to the Legend Labs report, the firm monitored individual social media posts targeting LSU, tracking their engagement and view counts. The posts it highlighted included legal analyses, criticism of the eligibility system, and discussions about LSU’s use of a court ruling in another sport.

The LSU fanbase has slammed the SEC commissioner over what they perceive as a coordinated campaign against the Tigers, one of the conference’s oldest members.

However, Tom Mars believes such tactics are nothing out of the ordinary. Whether the fans or Mars are right is up for debate, but LSU’s fate could be decided on December 3, when the SEC votes.