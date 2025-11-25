Prayers Pour In As Georgia TE Sends Emotional Response to Tom Brady’s Support for $500K Personal Cause

Launching a conference-wide blood donation drive or signing players for NIL, Tom Brady finds a way to support the next generation. He did the same when Georgia Bulldogs’ tight end Lawson Luckie shared a tearjerker campaign related to his brother’s medical condition. The 7x Super Bowl champion made sure to broadcast the message, and the 21-year-old athlete appreciated the efforts.

“Thank you @TomBrady for supporting Cannon’s cause. We have gained so much support in the past few weeks, and it has all been such a blessing to our family. Thank you to everyone who has helped share our message.”

Lawson’s seven-year-younger brother, Cannon, is suffering from FOXG1 syndrome and severe brain and body impairment. Neurodevelopmental disorder, the TE is raising money with the campaign goal set at $500,000. Brady shared the message, which came to his attention during College GameDay.

“An amazing story about Lawson Luckie and his brother Cannon, who has FOXG1 syndrome. In the past year I’ve learned that a life-changing treatment could reach him as early as next year. Learn more and support Team Luckie here.”

Plus, it’s definitely not the first time he’s stepped up for something bigger than football. In September 2024, Brady partnered with the Big Ten Conference and Abbott to launch a huge student blood-drive challenge. The goal was simple: help combat the nationwide blood shortage. They even offered a $1 million prize to the Big Ten school that collected the most donations.

Then, way back in December 2021, his clothing brand, “Brady,” signed NIL deals with 10 athletes from various sports. That included Michigan QB Cade McNamara and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders. The recent endorsement for Lawson and Cannon is another such effort.

Despite being just 21 years old, Lawson has never stopped supporting his family. The Bulldogs junior chose to stay at Athens and play for the Dawgs instead of the other 25 schools that wanted him. Only because Cannon could attend every home game. That moment was on display during Ole Miss’ visit in Week 8.

Lawson Luckie had his breakout performance against the Rebels and entered the endzone three times with 43 yards on 5 carries. Even his mom and little brother were right on the stands to support him. That moment was for every fan to see, and even they joined to support the campaign.

Fans rally around Lawson Luckie’s personal cause and Tom Brady’s support

When Tom Brady, the GOAT himself, stepped up to support Lawson Luckie and his brother Cannon, it was a straight-up classy move. Brady literally set up the platform for the donation. As of now $100k has been raised, from the intended target of $500K. Lawson Luckie’s sacrifice is all but commendable; the Bulldogs nation isn’t forgetting that either. “Classy move by the GOAT! Go Dawgs!” a fan wrote.

Lawson and his little brother Cannon are Damn Good Dawgs (DGDs) in every sense. Cannon battles FOXG1 syndrome every day, and Lawson’s constant love on and off the field inspires the whole community.”I’m so grateful every time I get to see him (Cannon) light up at games, cuz there have been times where like I don’t know if I’m going to see him again,” Lawson said in the ESPN video.

Seeing the resilience, the fans continued to share the cause. “You and Cannon are both DGDs. We’re all so proud of you.” Lawson’s emotional video on ESPN’s College GameDay showed him almost breaking under the weight of that decision. “At the end of the day, I need to be close to home,” he said. Remembering this, a netizen added, “Thank you, Lawson, for all that you do on and off the field. You certainly have your priorities in perfect order.”

Every Dawg in Athens and beyond is pulling for Cannon right now, and Lawson’s advocacy is making real waves. Fans continued to support the campaign. “Praying that Cannon can get this treatment. You’re a great brother!” Cannon fights daily battles and inspires everyone around him. Even Lawson echoed this message. “He’s taught me so much perspective. I’ve seen Canon fight for his life. He never ever quit. You’re a trooper, man. Toughest kid I’ve ever seen.”

The Bulldogs are now gearing up for their final battle against in-state rivals Georgia Tech. Fans shared their wishes for the game and even for Canon’s treatment. “Your brother is a G! Prayers always to you and your family! Kick a** this Friday, Luckie!” Odds vary slightly by sportsbook, but the Bulldogs are generally favored by 12.5 to 13.5 points. Lawson would want to end the season on a high note.