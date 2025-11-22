Georgia TE Takes Stance on Kirby Smart’s Gunner Stockton Decision, Issues Bold Message for Next Big Test

The Georgia Bulldogs cruised past the Charlotte 49ers, winning in dominant 35-3 fashion. The victory moved the Bulldogs into second place in the SEC. During the game, head coach Kirby Smart made a surprising decision, and it ultimately worked in his favor. Of course, a Georgia tight end supported the move and even sent a bold message to their Week 14 opponent.

The Bulldogs dominated the game from the start. It was 28-3 in the Bulldogs’ favor by the first half. So, Kirby Smart decided to rotate his quarterbacks and give backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi some game time. That decision proved to be good as Puglisi was able to command on the field, completing 7 of 11 throws for 49 yards, which is about a 63.6% completion rate. Tight end Lawson Luckie was happy that his teammate got time to showcase his skills.

“I’m with Ryan all the time. He’s always in the film room. He’s always working. It’s like hard to hang out with him because he’s always locked in so much. So, being able to get his toes wet, get more experience, and get more confident means everything,” Luckie said on the November 23 episode of DawgNation.

On the other side, starting quarterback Gunner Stockton put on his usual high-output performance for the Bulldogs. The Heisman-contender completed 17 of 21 throws for 196 yards with an interception. Rotating with Puglisi did not seem to affect the quarterback, who kept up his 2025 form against the 49ers.

With the Week 13 win at Sanford, the Georgia Bulldogs now boast a 10-1 record, only losing to Alabama. Now, with one game remaining in the regular season, they face their arch-rivals, Georgia Tech. Lawson Luckie sent a bold message to the Yellow Jackets, indicating the game could be a tough one for both sides.

Only one test remains for Kirby Smart in the regular season

The 2025 regular season is ending on such a poetic note for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They face Georgia Tech in what is going to be a banger of a season finale game. Dubbed the “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” fans will get to witness the historic rivalry at the Mercedes-Benz next weekend. Lawson Luckie believes the game is going to be very tight, but is confident after the 49ers win.

“It’s good to come out and take care of business like we did today,” Luckie said in the post-game interview with DawgNation. “I mean, we’re rolling, but every game is independent of itself. We know we’re back to work tomorrow, and we’ve got a great opponent, one of the best teams in the country right now. Super physical. They played a game kind of like us. So, we’re ready to bring it next week.”

Georgia Tech currently sits atop the ACC. Head coach Brent Key has led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-1 record this season and appears poised to reach the playoffs. With both Georgia teams on the verge of qualifying, their Week 14 matchup should offer fans plenty of entertainment.