Lawyer Files Motion to Block Evidence in Deion Sanders’ Son’s Bankruptcy Case: Report

Shilo Sanders’ legal battle is heating up again. An $11.89 million court order still hangs over Deion Sanders’ son from a 2015 high school fight. To protect his finances, he filed for bankruptcy last year. Now, as a crucial trial approaches, his legal team is fighting to keep his past a secret.

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According to a report by USA Today, an attorney for Shilo Sanders has filed a series of pretrial motions to limit what evidence can be presented in court. These filings, known as “motions in limine,” are designed to keep certain information out of the trial. These are usually details that could be seen as irrelevant or overly prejudicial.

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In this case, the requests focus on Shilo Sanders’ past. Specifically, references to his “Prior and Subsequent Disciplinary History” and records tied to his “Time at The Letot Juvenile Detention Facility” in Dallas. There’s also an effort to limit how far back the court can look, with one motion seeking to “limit the Temporal Scope of Inquiry at Trial.”

This case goes back to 2015 when Shilo Sanders was 15. He had a confrontation with a school security guard, John Darjean. According to the guard, the former Colorado safety got violent and physical when he attempted to confiscate his phone. Shilo claimed he acted in self-defense, saying Darjean was the aggressor. The following year, lawsuits followed, and by 2019, Deion Sanders was no longer part of the case.

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In 2022, when Shilo Sanders failed to appear in a Texas courtroom, Darjean secured a default judgment worth $11.89 million. And when he moved to collect, Deion Sanders’ son responded by filing for bankruptcy in 2023, which prevented him from collecting the money owed.

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Bankruptcy usually wipes away debts when a person runs out of money. But there is a strict rule. If the court decides Shilo hurt the guard on purpose, what the law calls a “willful and malicious injury,” the massive debt cannot be erased.

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If the court says yes, the debt stays. If not, there’s a path to discharge it through bankruptcy. And just as those efforts to shape the trial take form, a recent court ruling has ensured this case won’t be resolved quietly.

Judge keeps Shilo Sanders’ case alive

While his lawyer works to block old evidence from being used against him, Shilo is fighting a separate battle over his recent wealth. The court is actively looking into where his modern college football earnings have gone.

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This latest development comes on the heels of a ruling in March that pushed Shilo Sanders’ legal battle even further into the spotlight. A federal bankruptcy judge, Michael Romero, has denied his attempt to throw out a lawsuit tied to his bankruptcy, allowing the case to move forward in court.

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“The Court’s role in deciding the Motion to Dismiss is not to resolve factual disputes or weigh potential evidence outside the four corners of the Complaint,” he wrote.

The dispute now revolves around roughly $250,000 that the trustee claims was moved after Shilo Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023. According to filings, some of that money went through business entities connected to his NIL earnings.

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Sanders’ attorney, Keri Riley, maintains the funds were earned after the bankruptcy filing and should be treated as protected income. The trustee, however, contends the money may be linked to earlier agreements, which would make it subject to recovery. Judge Romero didn’t settle that argument.

“Identifying the true nature of the funds will require presenting evidence and resolving numerous factual issues,” he wrote.

The bankruptcy trial is scheduled to begin on August 31, with additional proceedings possible depending on how these issues unfold. But before any testimony is heard or evidence is weighed, the boundaries of the case itself are being drawn.