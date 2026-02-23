Layla Kiffin Turns Heads in Bahamas Post With Son Knox as Lane Kiffin Backs Daughter Landry’s Heartfelt Cause

December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin holds his first press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz and meets with the media for the first time at Tiger Stadium s South Stadium Club in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251201_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

While Lane Kiffin is busy supporting his daughter, his reconciled ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, is in vacation mode, making people take notice. She was soaking up the sun in the Bahamas with their son, Knox, sharing a glimpse into their family outing on social media.

On Sunday, Lanke Kiffin’s ex-wife shared a video clip of their weekend trip in the Bahamas. The family escaped to the Bahamas, trading Oxford for the paradise of the Exuma Islands, and Layla’s post on Instagram showed that she’s been enjoying her time there. The clip featured Layla not only with her son Knox but also with other friends.

Layla’s joy was palpable, underscored by her simple caption: “#goodtimeswithpeopleilove ❤️,” on Instagram. She let the background music, Katelyn Tarver’s “Who You Share It With,” do the talking, with lyrics emphasizing the importance of enjoying life with loved ones.

Layla Kiffin’s focus on family, evident in her vacation post, has been a consistent theme. In fact, her bond with Knox is so strong that she previously relocated from California to Mississippi just to be closer to him and his father, Lane Kiffin. Although Layla and Lane’s relationship went through a separation, the couple, with three children, reportedly reconnected almost a decade after their divorce.

Even after Lane Kiffin took LSU’s head coaching job, she followed Knox and Lane to Baton Rouge. More importantly, as Lane is busy with his Division I head coaching responsibilities, Layla is a regular fixture at the standout 2028 QB’s high school games. Although being the wife of the head coach, she had previously attended games, but watching her own child play is a “totally different” feeling, she shared.

Knox’s potential is undeniable, as the high school sophomore has already fielded 10 scholarship offers. So his collegiate destination and recruitment decision have time. However, Lane Kiffin’s dedication as a father has already been shown when, in between his busy schedule, he makes time to support his eldest daughter, Landry.

Lane Kiffin’s stand with Landry for a meaningful purpose

Before Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss to take the LSU job, Landry built a connection with LSU. She was even shown to support LSU this past season, as her boyfriend, Whit Weeks, played for the Tigers. She is now in Baton Rouge for a charitable purpose.

Landry led the launch of a local chapter of Once Upon a Room at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Her father joined her there, standing side by side with Weeks. She was there to support those children who make long medical flights. In fact, last December, she officially launched the Baton Rouge chapter with the help of LSU players and local supporters’ fundraising. With that, she now turns old hospital rooms into princess-like treatments to give those young minds emotional support.

“To see the community and to be out and see how much support there is and for us to be able to come out of our jobs and our base to help others and be here for children like this, it’s just really neat,” said Lane Kiffin. “Especially to have reminders of what other people go through and how fortunate we are.”

Although charity isn’t new ground for Landry, Lane’s joining to help the LSU community reflects that the head coach thinks deeply about the Tigers beyond football. That may help the coach earn the fans’ trust.