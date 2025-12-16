Marcel Reed Gains Massive Injury Boost Before Texas A&M Face Miami

Texas A&M rode a strong run game that ranked 25th nationally at 192.7 yards per game, setting up quarterback Marcel Reed for success. Reed completed 75.8% of his play-action passes for 504 yards and five touchdowns. That momentum took a hit when running back Le’Veon Moss went down with a left ankle injury against Florida. Mike Elko later confirmed that the injury was a significant but not season-ending ankle issue, not a knee problem. Even so, the Aggies pushed through and locked up the No. 7 spot in the playoff field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, with Texas A&M set to host the Hurricanes, there’s some good news. Moss looks like he’s on track to return. Earlier in the week, Elko struck a cautious tone, saying, “We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode in that one.” But on Monday, the 23-year-old took a step forward, “participated in the 15-minute viewing portion of the beginning of practice today,” according to Aggies writer Carter Karels.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a huge step forward after the scary moment back on October 11. During the second quarter against Florida, Le’Veon Moss took a short 6–7 yard run and was grabbed from behind. As he went down, the defender’s weight rolled onto his left ankle, twisting it badly. Moss stayed on the turf in obvious pain before trainers helped him to the locker room. Later, he was seen in a walking boot and using a scooter, which only added to the concern.

Once Elko confirmed the injury wasn’t season-ending, media reports suggested it lined up with a high ankle sprain. The rehab process wasn’t quick. By late October, Moss was taking things day by day. By late November, he was jogging during Senior Day activities without any noticeable limp and had ditched both the boot and the scooter. Even while sidelined, Moss stayed fully locked in. He attended every meeting and prepared mentally as if he were playing each week.

Now that he’s back, it takes a ton of pressure off quarterback Marcel Reed. Le’Veon Moss has been the heart and soul of the Texas A&M offense and the clear lead back. Through the first six games, he racked up 389 rushing yards and a team-high six touchdowns on 70 carries, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per run. His production powered an Aggies ground game that ranked among the best in the SEC. After his injury, Rueben Owens II stepped up as the primary back, teaming with Reed to keep the offense moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcel Reed’s moment of truth

Injuries at Kyle Field didn’t stop with the running backs. They hit the quarterback room, too. Against Texas, Marcel Reed stumbled on a scramble and awkwardly twisted his left ankle or knee in a non-contact play. It was scary in the moment, but Reed walked off the field on his own and headed to the medical tent. After missing just one offensive series, he tested it out on the sideline and returned in the second quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, that moment may have sparked some questions about his future. With plenty of NFL buzz surrounding the 21-year-old, rumors started to swirl. Reed quickly shut all of that down. On a recent episode of Outta Pocket with Robert Griffin III, he delivered a clear message: “I’m coming back. I’ll be back.”

That’s a massive win for Mike Elko and the Aggies, and honestly, it’s smart. At just 21, he’s still young by NFL standards. Most quarterbacks don’t make the jump until their mid-20s. Another year or two in college could do wonders for his development and improve his draft stock. More importantly, it gives Texas A&M immense confidence at the most important position on the field. With two years of eligibility still left, Reed would’ve been one of the hottest names on the market.

Instead, his loyalty to College Station came into play. “I got offers after my freshman year, ” Reed said. “I thought that this was the best place to be. Didn’t think there was any reason to leave Texas A&M. I have the job, and it’s mine to lose. But like, there’s no reason for me to leave.”