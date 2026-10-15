“Leader of No Standards”: Jason Whitlock Blasts Deion Sanders for Dodging Accountability After Colorado HC’s Playbook Leak Response

Colorado is already in a tough spot with a struggling offense, but the issues surrounding head coach Deion Sanders only seem to increase. After the Buffaloes’ 29-7 loss to Texas Tech dropped them to 2-3, the questions at his Tuesday media availability were not only about the score, but also about the online playbook leak nearly two weeks ago.

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Analyst Jason Whitlock on his show, Fearless, talked about the way Sanders handled the situation and was not happy with it. As per him, Coach Prime had almost two weeks to come up with a response, but not taking any accountability on the Tuesday presser raised concerns about his leadership.

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“The reporter is asking a legitimate question. Deion jumps in and tries to turn, ‘half a playbook, whole playbook, three-quarters of a playbook, 25% of a playbook, or a few plays?’ He’s ducking and trying to avoid the question. Deion Sanders does not want to be held accountable,” Whitlock said on his show Fearless. “He’s not responsible for anything negative that happens. Now, we know that if something good happens, he is primarily almost singlehandedly responsible for that. But when bad things happen, it’s distraction.

“It’s how dare you hold me accountable. Let me pick a fight with the reporter. Don’t even let the reporter get the question out. And people defend this behavior. They pretend like Deion is some sort of a leader. He’s the leader of the no standards, no accountability.”

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In Tuesday’s presser, Sanders did not accept the premise of the question regarding “playbook.”

“Was it a whole playbook or a script of several plays? I don’t think we even have a whole playbook,” Sanders said, explaining that Colorado gets a new script each week. “I thought we scored on the first drive. So what’s the purpose of the question?”

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When asked whether anyone would be investigated or disciplined, he said, “The game’s over. Why would we do that? We probably know more than you think we do.”

Whitlock thought Sanders was dodging. But what we actually know about the leak is a lot less than what people are arguing about. A sheet that looked like Colorado’s opening scripted plays showed up online before the game against the Red Raiders. Reports say Texas Tech fans found it at the Omni Interlocken Hotel, where the Buffs were staying.

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Clips later paired those plays with footage of Colorado’s matching calls in the game. What remains unclear is who lost the document, how it became public, and whether Texas Tech’s staff used it. However, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said that they have not seen anything like that.

Sanders is right that the opening drive worked, but it was the only drive that did. Colorado’s lone touchdown came on its first possession, and the offense never scored again.

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Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 290 yards and a touchdown, along with three interceptions. The run game gave him no help, managing 78 yards on 32 carries, or 2.4 per attempt. Plus, two missed field goals, a failed fake punt, and eight costly penalties added to the damage.

After the game, Sanders reflected on their own performance and offensive struggles and said, “We’ve been horrible. Don’t sugarcoat it…We’ve got one glaring problem. You guys know darn well what it is.”

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Last year, after a 52-17 loss to Arizona in 2025, he told reporters, “Don’t attack the coordinators. Don’t attack the players. Come at me.”

Thus, we know that he does not have a problem with taking responsibility in general, but this time was different.

Earlier, in an October 5 podcast, Whitlock argued that Sanders leaned too heavily on a first-time starter after the Texas Tech loss. Colorado has scored 93 points through five games, about 18.6 per game.

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Now, Utah is next on the schedule on October 17. Let’s see if Colorado can improve on its 2-3 overall record.