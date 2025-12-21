“Learn From It”: Oklahoma Freshman CB Receives Mother’s Powerful Message After Heartbreaking Alabama Loss

Oklahoma’s postseason ended just as it started, with a heartbreaking loss to Alabama at home. The Sooners blew up a commanding 17-0 lead and fell by 24-34 in a game where momentum was truly on their side. While every Sooner left the stadium with a broken heart, freshman CB Courtland Guillory’s mom felt extremely proud of her son and thanked the fan base for the season they had.

“Last night marked your final game of the season as an All-American true freshman,” Courtland Guillory’s mom, Lisa Marshall, wrote on X. “You stepped onto the field and gave everything you had, and I couldn’t be more proud of you. Having watched every defensive back compete in the SEC, I can confidently see why you were recognized among the very best.

Take in everything this season has taught you—learn from it, grow from it, and build on it. You are where you are today because of your relentless work ethic and dedication. Thirteen games of heart, discipline, and effort. Keep striving, keep improving—this is only the beginning. Win or lose, I’m always going to be your number one fan. And always remember “Not a soul on the field fu–N with you.

I love you always, son @wavycourtt. Thank you, Sooner Fans, for the love and support you have shown us this year. #BoomerSooner #OUDNA”

While the loss will sting until Guillory gets another chance at it, the 2025 season was the stuff of dreams for the true freshman. It began when he impressed coaches during fall camp and culminated in him earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors. Guillory’s presence in the defensive backfield made Oklahoma’s defense a threat all year.

The cornerback appeared in each game of the season while starting 12. He accumulated 41 tackles, a TFL, seven pass breakups, and a QB hurry. Most of his production came during SEC play. And it wasn’t just on the field. Even off it, Guillory was vocal. When LSU players disrespected the Sooners, the CB called them out.

In the game against Alabama, Courtland Guillory had a couple of solid plays, including a pass breakup on third down in the first quarter, to force a punt deep inside the Bama territory. However, in the third quarter, when the scores were 24-17, Guillory was flagged for defensive holding, which gave the Crimson Tide an automatic first down and extended the drive.

Oklahoma’s self-made errors ended their 2025 season

The Sooners were in top gear, with a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. The QB John Mateer played with excellence, rushing and throwing two touchdowns, and with a 51-yard field goal by Tate Sandell. But things quickly shifted to the other side, as Alabama posted 27 unanswered points to enter the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead. This includes a 50-yard pick-six by Mateer.

Mateer struck with a 37-yard passing touchdown to Burks, followed by an extra point conversion to reduce the difference to 24-27. Although the difference was too slight, the pressure on the Sooners led to multiple mistakes that proved costly. Bama reached 34-24 with 7:24 left on the clock.

Oklahoma, with a 10-point deficit, reached the field goal zone, but the Lou Groza Award winner, Tate Sandell, missed two back-to-back field goal attempts. It was the first time since Sandell missed the field goals. The Crimson Tide, with a 10-point win, had its revenge for the last two losses against the Sooners by ending their season. After a tough loss, OU’s HC Brent Venables admitted that they couldn’t pull the trigger when needed, which they were able to do throughout the season.

“When we needed to, we couldn’t pull one out like we have in several other games this year,” Venables said in the post-game presser.

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama will now play in the CFP quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl against the undefeated No. 1 Indiana on January 1, 2025.