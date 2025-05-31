Learning From Shedeur Sanders’ Critics, Julian Lewis Makes Cryptic Statement With Big Personal News

Tattoo culture runs deep in CFB, a bold mark of identity and loyalty. Back in April 2024, former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made headlines by getting inked with the Wolverines’ perfect 15-0 season — a striking “M” and “15-0” on his shoulder during the ring ceremony. It wasn’t just a tattoo; it was a pledge etched in skin. Michigan players like Braiden McGregor and Will Johnson carry the tradition proudly, turning their tattoos into personal trophies. Over in Colorado, the culture thrives just as fiercely. Former WR Xavier Weaver sported the Buffaloes’ logo and his number as a badge of honor. Northern Colorado’s Dominic Gunn wears his story through detailed ink, blending art with identity. Now, a freshman QB in Colorado, Julian Lewis, is stepping into this legacy, carrying the torch of pride and passion through tattoos.

While most of the city cheered at the 45th annual BOLDERBoulder 10K, Lewis was chasing a different kind of greatness. At just 17, he posted a viral video of himself hex bar squatting 6 45-pound plates in CU’s indoor facility — a raw display of power and dedication. His caption? Short but fierce: “Ain’t nobody in the building, but there’s somebody in the building.” Now, JuJu is turning heads again with a bold tattoo reveal just ahead of his freshman season. So, the hype is real, and the journey has only just begun.

On May 31, Julian Lewis dropped a sneak peek on Instagram that got Buffalo fans buzzing. The story showed off his fresh new tattoo—a striking Joker piece inked by artist Joshua Butierres. “Tattooed the Joker on mah dawg @julianlewis10, the new star quarterback for the @cubuffs!! One more session to finish this one… my dawgs about to get blasted, stay tuned,” wrote Lewis. The bold ink fits JuJu’s fearless vibe perfectly, signaling he’s ready to make a serious mark both on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The vibe got even stronger with the background track on Julian’s story — Key Glock’s “Made A Way.” And the lyrics hit hard: “I’ve been f—– up, down bad, snaked out / It don’t even matter ’cause I still made my way up (Yeah).” That raw energy perfectly captures JuJu’s grind and resilience. No matter the setbacks, he’s rising fast. The music and ink together send a powerful message: Julian Lewis is here to dominate, on his own terms.

However, the most intriguing part is the cryptic new tattoo—almost like Lewis is embracing a villain arc before even taking a single snap. It feels like he’s learned from Shedeur Sanders’ journey, who faced intense scrutiny as Deion Sanders’ spotlight shined bright on him at Colorado. Shedeur’s resilience in handling criticism off the field seems to have inspired JuJu, who knows all eyes will be on him too. The bond between Lewis and Shedeur runs deep—they share not only a team but a mindset forged in pressure and expectation. JuJu’s tattoo is more than ink; it’s a statement. He’s ready to own the narrative, no matter the heat.

We know Julian Lewis is stepping into Colorado’s QB spotlight with a clear mission: to build on Shedeur Sanders’ legacy. He told Shedeur, “You left huge shoes to fill, but I promise to work to leave @CUBuffsFootball even better than I found it.” Sanders, who led CU to a 9-4 season, has mentored Lewis on handling pressure and expectations. So, their bond is strong, built on respect and shared goals. Now, Lewis is ready to carry the torch and make his own mark at Colorado.

Look, 5-star QBs come and go, but JuJu Lewis is different. This summer, while most are traveling, he’s grinding in Boulder—no flights back to Georgia. Locked in and laser-focused, JuJu knows he’s got work to do after reclassifying. At just 17, he’s outworking everyone, even a city-wide shutdown can’t stop his hustle. Corey Phillips said it best, stating, “The work won’t do itself.” JuJu isn’t just another five-star name—he’s a force ready to make his mark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A peek inside Julian Lewis’ mindset

Let’s not forget: Julian Lewis should still be in HS. But already, he sounds like a seasoned pro. “My biggest takeaway so far has been the extra time you need to spend on football,” Lewis said during spring camp. Adding, “You have to be here, get the extra time with the GAs… the scouting wasn’t as challenging [in high school] and the plays weren’t as deep.”

Lewis might not be the Buffs’ QB1 just yet — Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter took the lead during spring — but JuJu’s work ethic is impossible to ignore. The energy in the quarterback room hasn’t been this electric since Sefo Liufau. Whether he starts in 2025 or not, Lewis is already setting the tone for Coach Prime’s culture: obsessed with greatness and ready to rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Colorado fans have plenty to be excited about. The Buffs struggled last season with inconsistency and losses. They had trouble finding a steady offensive rhythm. They fell to Nebraska 28-10 and got out-muscled too many times. Now, the offensive line is stronger. Moreover, JuJu Lewis, a QB who lives and breathes football, has arrived. Together, they signal a new era for Colorado. While Week 1 starts are still undecided, JuJu is already laying the foundation with relentless work in the weight room. The JuJu era is coming, and it might arrive sooner than expected.