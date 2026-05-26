“Leave The Disgruntled Girl”: Lane Kiffin Gets Warning From LSU Great After He Defends Controversial Ole Miss Remarks

LSU people are starting to sound exhausted with Lane Kiffin’s drama. What should’ve been a clean transition to LSU has turned into an endless Ole Miss revisit. That frustration spilled out publicly this week when a former Tigers QB joined WAFB-TV Sports Director Jacques Doucet and delivered his take on the matter.

“All that stuff done,” Rohan Davey said. “That’s why even from a Lane Kiffin standpoint, from an LSU standpoint, bro, leave the disgruntled girl in the back, man. Leave her where she at… It ain’t going to do us no good to keep bringing them back up, talking about them. We on to bigger and better things. And so should they. We’re on to getting ready to play football and getting in the playoffs. And that should be our sole focus.”

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It wasn’t delivered as a gentle suggestion. Davey’s tone carried the weight of someone telling a teammate to stop making the same mistake twice. Besides, Davey isn’t just any voice from the past. He threw for LSU when the Tigers won the 2003 national championship. Davey started in five bowl games and still holds the school record for career touchdown passes among quarterbacks from his era.

When someone who wore the purple and gold for four years says “move on,” it carries weight inside Baton Rouge. Rohan Davey is aware of what LSU pride feels like. He has lived it. And what he’s seeing now makes him uncomfortable: his new coach keeps digging up old dirt from Oxford instead of talking about Tuesday’s practice or Saturday’s opponents.

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It’s almost funny to think that what started as a magazine feature evolved into one of the SEC’s most viral offseason dramas. It began with Lane Kiffin’s Vanity Fair interview, where he discussed recruiting differences between LSU and Ole Miss. In the piece, he explained that recruits and families occasionally viewed Oxford differently because of its demographics.

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“When he was coaching there,” the article said. “Kiffin says top recruits would tell him, ‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’”

Then came the comparison that blew social media up. Lane Kiffin added that parents visiting LSU had praised Baton Rouge’s diversity and campus atmosphere.

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“That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” the article continued. “Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

Lane Kiffin later apologized for his remarks. Still, Ole Miss wants to punish him. And now, with a potential reprimand on the table, he’s defending himself. According to him, he was simply saying what he’d heard from recruits and families.

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“People don’t read the actual words I used in the article,” he told USA Today Sports. “I said, ‘A parent said.’ That’s not me saying it as my opinion.”

Not everyone thinks he’s on the wrong side here. But college football runs on perception, emotion, and rival fanbases, grabbing any hook to critique their opponents. Once those comments hit the internet, Ole Miss supporters interpreted them as shots at the school where Kiffin coached from 2020 through the 2025 season.

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Still, what makes this situation fascinating is how LSU voices themselves are starting to get exasperated. At some point, fans are going to stop caring about your old relationship and start asking about the future. And LSU’s present and future aren’t supposed to revolve around Ole Miss. And Rohan Davey isn’t the only one sounding exhausted by the constant references to the Rebels.

Lane Kiffin is getting more enemies

ESPN and SEC Network personality Peter Burns didn’t mince words while discussing the Lane Kiffin controversy on Next Round Live.

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“I think LSU fans are starting to go like, ‘Dude, enough is enough about this whole Ole Miss thing. Like, what are we doing?’” he said. “There’s no value in any of this. You broke up with the girl, and now you’re telling us about how the girl had all these flaws. We don’t care.”

The more Lane Kiffin explains why things were difficult at Ole Miss, the more it starts sounding like he has a personal beef with the program. But LSU fans want playoff and championship talk. They didn’t bring him in for over $90 million to talk about the past.

“You’re here to win games,” Burns added. “The future of LSU football starts right here, right now. Spin it forward and stop spinning it backwards.”

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Here’s what you need to know about $90 million contracts. These contracts don’t come with a side of nostalgia. So, when LSU pulled the trigger on Lane Kiffin’s deal in late November 2025, the program had just shown Brian Kelly the door after disappointing seasons, who was on a $95 million contract himself.

The Tigers’ fanbase wanted a proven winner who’d start posting wins rather than talk about the past. Instead, six months into the job, the conversation keeps circling back to recruiting complaints from 2024. That’s not the fresh start people paid for in Baton Rouge.

Still, this controversy also revealed something unique. Pat Smith, co-host of 3 Man Front on WJOX, explained that LSU almost embraces being viewed as the SEC villain.

“When people like you or me criticize the great people from Louisiana or that LSU football, basketball, women’s basketball, baseball program, whatever the program may be, they are going to rally and they are going to circle the wagons,” he said on That SEC Podcast. “They like it that way. They really do because it’s fun to have everyone else in the conference kind of hating you. They’re kind of that team that’s got that mark on them.”

LSU travels to Oxford on Sept. 19. With animosity already in the air, that game will carry extra stakes and emotions for both programs.