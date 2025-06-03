Leaving Behind 10-Year NFL Legacy, David Andrews Gets Powerful Message from Bill Belichick in Emotional Patriots Moment

124 games, 121 starts, and 2 Super Bowl rings at the end of it, David Andrews achieved everything a player could dream of during his time with the Patriots. Being the center of O-line and the leader of the offense, he protected Tom Brady like his life depended on it, and Brady, in turn, lined up those Super Bowl rings season after season. But none of it came easily. Andrews’ journey in Bill Belichick’s team from being an undrafted free agent in the 2015 NFL draft to being the 8-time team captain from 2017 to 2024 is unprecedented. And now, as he reaches a turning point in his career, UNC has sent a heartfelt message to honor his legacy.

Playing 124 for over a decade isn’t easy. But Andrews thrived through those 10 seasons, consistently exceeding expectations in every one of them. Take, for instance, the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Andrews protected Brady like a steel wall and didn’t let their star defensive lineman, Aaron Donald, come near his quarterback. At the end of that Patriots won 13-3, and their Julian Edelman was the MVP. But Andrews’ contribution to that game was unmatched. And he credits it all to Bill Belichick.

“Coach Belichick, thank you for giving me the opportunity that I desperately wanted in this league. I learned more about this game from you than anyone ever has taught me.” When undrafted free agents come to the teams in the NFL, we rarely see them making a long-lasting impact, far from guiding their teams to Super Bowls. Yet Andrews became one of the longest tenured players at the Patriots, and Robert Kraft, the Patriots’ owner, even said David’s tenure was a “shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve.” Like Kraft, an unlikely candidate, UNC also took notice and shared its tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UNC’s official X account shared a clip of Andrews’ farewell speech. As he stood before the crowd, emotions thick in his voice. “To all my coaches here at New England during my 10-year career. Thank you for all the time and sacrifice you all made to make sure we were ready to go every Sunday. You always demanded out best and challenged us each and every week. The details are more important and they matter, and it is something that I’ll carry for the rest of my life,” said Andrews. The UNC football account came out and wrote a simple message for the former Patriots’ star.

“Congratulations, David, on your retirement after a great career!” wrote UNC’s official X account, sharing a picture with him and their new head coach, Bill Belichick. From personally scouting Andrews to giving him his first breakthrough as a rookie, Belichick was instrumental in shaping his career. Andrews even acknowledged the contribution and said, “Not many people wanted me when I came out, except for Bill.” Even after David made it into the first team, the job was far from over. Since Belichick demanded consistent hard work, and helped Andrews refine his pass protection and anchoring skills at the O-line. But now, since his time at the Patriots is over, emotions are understandably raw.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emotions pour as David Andrews opens up on his time at the Patriots

Just as Andrews announced his retirement on Monday, the New England fans were transported back through a decade of memories, and the incredible career trajectory he followed. Three Super Bowl starts and two wins out of them is not an easy feat for an undrafted agent, and that’s why the legacy he leaves in New England will be long-lasting. The player even visited UNC recently, and his introduction was almost mythical.

“Ten years in the league, undrafted player. Eight-time team captain as a free agent. All-decade player and multiple Super Bowls for an undrafted player.” So Andrews, 32, when retiring from the NFL, couldn’t quite control those emotions as they poured out in his voice and words. “As you can see, there are a lot of emotions. The one that kept sticking out to me was gratitude. When I look back on the 26 years I’ve been blessed to play this game, that’s really all I could think about. Especially playing O-line since I was 6 years old, you learn very quickly that it’s not about you, it’s about the team,” said Andrews.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

David Andrews is one of the many names whose career was shaped by Bill Belichick. These include players like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman. His pupil, the greatest player of all time, Tom Brady, even went on to win a Super Bowl at Tampa Bay at 43 years old, a testament to the lasting influence of his former coach. Now the spotlight turns to Chapel Hill. As Belichick transitions into his collegiate coaching role at UNC, the question is: Can he mirror that same success with the Tar Heels?