Leaving Lincoln Riley & USC, 4-Star CB Breaks Silence on Abrupt Career Decision

Thanksgiving turned miserable for Lincoln Riley’s USC, as one of its top 2026 commits, Jakwon Morris, flipped to Illinois ahead of the signing day. The decommitment sparked speculation, suggesting breaching USC’s strict policy as the reason behind the exit. At this stage, Morris himself has stepped in to shut down the backstory narrative.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jakwon Morris on X reposted On3 Scott Schrander’s report, “#USC and Top-Ranked JuCo Cornerback Jakwon Morris Part Ways, After Official Visit to Illinois. Trojans Implemented a No-Visit Policy for All Committed Players in 2025,” denying the rumors with the quote, “If this is what you guys like to tell yourself’s I mean, have at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Scott Schrander’s detailed report, he stated that USC GM Chad Bowden had enforced a strict “No-Visit Policy” within the program, where the Trojans are strictly prohibited from visiting other schools. However, Jakwon Morris quietly had an official visit to Illinois with a teammate earlier this week. This made USC move on from Morris, although the CB wished to sign with the program.

It was also noted that USC already had five DBs committed to their program, stating that their decision to move on from Morris was not random. With that being said, the cornerback made it clear that it wasn’t the reason behind his exit, although the actual reason wasn’t disclosed yet.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder is the No. 1 junior college cornerback and the No. 11 overall JUCO prospect of the 2026 class. As a sophomore, Morris has 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, and 1 fumble recovery. Although USC still has six defensive backs for its 2026 recruiting class, it’s still a costly miss for Lincoln Riley’s USC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jakwon Morris’ decision to flip USC for Illinois

Jakwon Morris visited USC on October 11 for the Michigan game, where the Trojans defeated the Wolverines by 31-13. Soon after the visit, Morris received an offer from Lincoln Riley and announced his commitment the following day on October 13. He stood with the Trojans’ promise until November 27, only to decommit and commit to Illinois on the same day. The Junior College prospect now has two years of eligibility remaining, and he is expected to sign with Illinois on Wednesday and enroll in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While his decision turns out to be upsetting for Lincoln Riley, it’s a valuable addition for Bret Bielema. Illinois insider for 247Sports, Jeremy Werner, noted that Morris’s addition has significant importance in the 2026 roster. He noted that the Fighting Illini will lose Torrie Cox Jr and Xavier Scott after this season, which could help them add depth to the locker room.

“The Illini lose senior Torrie Cox Jr. and could lose Xavier Scott, who could take a redshirt after an injury-marred season but also could make the leap to the NFL, so Illinois needs to add depth at corner/nickel,” Werner wrote. “Plus, Illinois could use upgrades at the position after the secondary struggled, particularly after Scott’s injury. With just a week away from the early signing day, this is a huge fourth-quarter recruiting win for the Champaign. Morris is now the 25th verbal commit for the Illini’s 2026 recruiting class.