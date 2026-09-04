LeBron James Fails to Hype OSU Fans for Ryan Day and Co.’s Week 1 Opener vs. Ball State: “Used to Get Chills Back in the Day”

Ohio State had the ingredients for a monster season-opening trailer. LeBron James narrating, Metallica blasting in the background, and a script built around one of the most recognizable sounds in college football. Yet somehow, the Buckeyes’ latest hype video left some fans more amused than fired up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohio State released “The Bell Tolls” ahead of Saturday’s opener against Ball State, borrowing from Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” LeBron James, the Akron native and longtime Ohio State supporter, provides the Trailer 01 voiceover.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Old Ohio, there’s a team that’s known throughout the land, whose name is met with reverence and understanding of one thing, the Bell Tolls,” he narrated. “Every new beginning is born from another’s reckoning. A judgment of toughness. Of fighting. Nothing is given. Everything is earned. Once these gates close, there’s no more options. Stand before us. Woe to the vanquished.”

While the setup is hard to dislike, fans found something to pick on in the execution. One fan made a blunt response commenting, “I used to get chills back in the day, now it’s who can create the most artificial spazzy monster drinking edit out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quite a few viewers immediately noticed the music swallowing parts of the narration. The guitars and drums are loud enough that following the actual speech can be difficult. And that matters when the voice belongs to LeBron James.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA superstar has been one of Ohio State’s most recognizable celebrity supporters for years. He has attended major football games, celebrated national championships, and spent plenty of time around the Buckeyes’ athletic programs. So, naturally, fans expected this one to hit, but it didn’t for everyone.

Some fans thought the production itself had missed what made the older Ohio State videos special. “These videos used to do something for me😭,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mixed reaction highlights a bigger shift across college football media culture. A few years ago, a cinematic trailer with heavy sound effects felt fresh and high-budget. But today, fans face content overload on social media, where every team runs an arms race of heavy bass drops, quick-cut edits, and celebrity voiceovers.

When a video leans too hard on over-the-top Hollywood production instead of raw locker room energy, fans do not get hyped; they just see another slick commercial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the LeBron James angle. “Turncoat narrator. Missed the mark on this one,” another fan posted.

And then, some Ohio State fans clearly haven’t forgotten one big decision. “This would go so much harder if that mf didn’t go to Philly,” they commented. It didn’t sit well with fans that LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers in July instead of returning to Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

But not everyone was simply piling on. One viewer stepped back and questioned whether Ohio State fans have become too accustomed to these elaborate productions in the first place. “Genuinely curious, do other programs do game trailers like this, or am I just in my OSU bubble?” the fan asked.

Someone else had a much more practical concern. “Over under 50 takes for LeBron to read it without f—ing up,” they wrote.

Jokes aside, the trailer is only an appetizer. Ohio State opens against Ball State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. The Buckeyes are chasing a 27th consecutive season-opening victory, while the game also marks the first meeting between the programs. Before kickoff, Ohio State will induct former coach Jim Tressel into the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor. And then comes the real test.

ADVERTISEMENT

OSU visits Texas in Week 2, bringing a game with obvious playoff consequences. For Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, Saturday should be about getting through Ball State cleanly before that heavyweight matchup takes over the conversation. LeBron James’ trailer may not have started the season with the intended roar. But Ohio State still has plenty of time to make its own noise.