LeBron James Sends 6-Word Personal Message to Jeremiah Smith After Savior Act for OSU

Ohio State is playing Michigan, and the matchup is as intense as it gets. The Buckeyes currently lead 24-9 in the fourth quarter. However, those 24 OSU points didn’t come easily. The Wolverines took a lead after 2 field goals and limited Ryan Day’s team to an FG despite 5 attempts in the red zone on their second drive. Guess who flipped the script then? In came Jeremiah Smith, who caught a 35-yard touchdown screamer from Julian Sayin on their third drive. The 4th-down play had even Lebron James giving his flowers to Ohio State’s sophomore WR.

“TD 4!!!! Happy Bday too Young 🤴🏾🙌🏾,” wrote James on X, tributing Jeremiah Smith’s #4 jersey for his 35-yard touchdown catch. It’s also special since today is also Jeremiah Smith’s 20th birthday, and getting the special play against a team like Michigan will make this birthday memorable for life.

Mind you, the Wolverines intercepted Julian Sayin on the QB’s first target to Jeremiah Smith on their first drive. That moment had Ohio State recalling the ghosts of 2024, when the Wolverines didn’t let Smith have a single reception in the fourth quarter. For a moment, it seemed like the same trend would continue. But Ryan Day’s offense came through, at least so far.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to That Team Up North was pretty crazy. In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to That Team Up North. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years,” said Jeremiah Smith before the season. That promise seems to be shaping up nicely now.

Still, Jeremiah Smith’s opening touchdown wasn’t without its controversies. Many think that since Jeremiah Smith didn’t establish control in the field of play. Moreover, the possession of the ball was lost as Smith went out of bounds right after touching the line near the pylons. Touchback or not, the final call was a touchdown, and Ohio State hasn’t looked back ever since.

The Lebron James connection of Jeremiah Smith

As the third quarter was going on, Ohio State capped off another 2-play, 57-yard touchdown drive. This time, Julian Sayin again threw a 50-yard screamer to Carnell Tate as he ran beyond the safety for a touchdown. A win for Michigan seems beyond redemption now. As for LeBron James, he has been watching Jeremiah Smith ever since his recruiting became a national phenomenon.

Last year, Smith executed a one-handed catch against Michigan State. For LeBron James, it seemed that Smith had found a loophole in the system. Just like he does for the Lakers. “JEREMIAH SMITH!!!! MAN KNOCK IT OFF!!!! MY GOODNESS O-H..,” said James. Even during Smith’s commitment, James was vocal about seeing Jeremiah in OSU colors. “Can’t wait to see him in Scarlet & Gray,” said the NBA legend.

James has been a vocal supporter of Jeremiah Smith and has also been a lifelong fan of Ohio State. The basketball legend went to the NBA straight out of High School. Still, he has maintained that he would have played for Ohio State if he had gotten a chance. Not to mention, James is also a generous benefactor for the Columbus program and keeps a close tab on its on-field success. Can we see a LeBron James-esque career trajectory for the Ohio State WR then? The sky seems to be the limit for the ace WR, who scored his 12th touchdown of the season.