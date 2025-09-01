Lee Corso Leaves Nick Saban & Pat McAfee in Complete Dust After ESPN’s 5.1M Announcement

Lee Corso just dropped the mic on CFB’s history at the age of 90 and bid a perfect farewell. For almost 40 years, Corso was synonymous with Saturday mornings. His infectious enthusiasm and catchphrases like “Not so fast!” elevated the sport. This weekend, that smile made its final appearance, and it was a truly fitting sendoff. But he didn’t just end his run with ESPN in his signature style: a mascot head and a beaming smile. But also with jaw-dropping game day predictions that turned out to be absolute bangers, unlike the misses from Nick Saban and Pat McAfee.

Lee Corso went out with a bang. In his last Week 1, the icon made some daring predictions. Corso boldly picked Florida State to beat Alabama, a move few others made, and the Seminoles delivered a 31-17 victory. Same for Ohio State as they beat Texas 14-7. Even South Carolina won against Virginia Tech with a 24-11 margin. Then he followed that up with LSU over Clemson, another solo pick that paid off in a tight 17-10 game. Tennessee also won their game. And then came in his last prediction as Notre Dame lost against Miami with a 24-27 record. A complete sweep. A perfect end for someone wrapping up his legendary career.

That’s a perfect 6-for-6, including two impressive solo calls. The man who made mascot picks famous might just be leaving the stage undefeated. Despite all the talk about his showmanship, Week 1 proved Corso’s ability to read the game was still unmatched. But he didn’t just make bold predictions. Lee Corso, who’s famous for his headgear picks, embraced showmanship one last time.

Though he previously predicted Notre Dame in the semifinals, he joked, “Don’t ever bet against the Irish. Except today!” Meanwhile, Saban lauded Marcus Freeman’s team, calling Notre Dame “one of the top four teams in the country.” Their contrasting opinions added extra excitement to a rivalry already steeped in history and national importance.

Now, with that prediction, Lee Corso’s final day would be iconic. Thousands crowded the set at Ohio Stadium, chanting “We love Lee!” while his colleagues slipped on custom Corso mascot heads in tribute. Even Fox, ESPN’s direct rival, paused its own programming to show his goodbye. That’s how rare Corso’s impact was, that even in a cutthroat ratings world, everyone stopped to honor him. When he reached for Brutus Buckeye one last time, his hands shook, but his smile stayed steady.

Lee Corso’s final good-bye creates history

Lee Corso’s departure was exactly what fans wanted: filled with smiles, entertainment, and record-breaking viewership. At 90, Corso’s farewell on ESPN’s College GameDay became the most-watched episode ever. Nielsen’s initial data revealed the broadcast averaged 3.5 million viewers on ESPN and ESPNU, peaking at 5.1 million during Corso’s final headgear pick, with the Ohio State band spelling “CORSO.” The numbers demolished all prior GameDay records.

The previous regular-season high was 2.6 million viewers from a 2007 episode, and even the 2013 BCS National Championship preview drew only 3.1 million. Corso’s send-off obliterated them by almost a million. Final Nielsen data is due Wednesday, but it won’t alter the fact that this was GameDay’s most-viewed show. Corso gave ESPN executives one last present: a huge ratings win to kick off the season.

The choice of headgear for his final pick held special significance. Corso donned Brutus Buckeye’s head, predicting an Ohio State victory over No. 1 Texas, a callback to his first headgear selection in Columbus back in 1996. Over 38 seasons and 431 picks, Corso’s accuracy hit 66.6 percent, including Saturday’s correct call. Corso had grasped early on that college football on TV was about more than just analysis. It was about entertainment.

Now, the focus turns to the competition. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff has gained traction, but it still lagged last year, averaging 1.1 million viewers per show compared to GameDay’s 2.2 million, and 1.5 million in the final hour versus GameDay’s 2.8 million. Corso’s exit might raise questions about the show’s future, but his farewell proved one thing: college football fans still connect with GameDay. And for almost four decades, they connected with Corso’s smile.