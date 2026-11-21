A year after an emotional farewell brought his legendary College GameDay run to an end, Lee Corso was back on the show, giving fans a moment they weren’t expecting. And this time, it wasn’t about picking a winner or putting on a mascot head. Corso’s surprise reunion with longtime colleague Kirk Herbstreit brought back memories of an era that college football fans aren’t quite ready to move on from.

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Corso shared the screen with Kirk Herbstreit, but not on the College GameDay set or stadium. As reported by Awful Announcing on November 21, Corso appeared with Herbstreit in an AT&T advertisement on ESPN. It had been a while since the two had shared the screen.

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The advertisement started with Herbstreit hitting snooze on his alarm on his phone with a wallpaper of him hugging Corso. Herbstreit was walking his golden retriever around the University of Missouri campus. The song Missing You by John Waite was playing in the background, and he looked sad and lonely. On his walk, he met someone who told him to call the person he was thinking about.

Herbstreit called Lee Corso. The commercial then showed Corso sitting comfortably on his couch, wearing pajamas and holding his trademark No. 2 pencil. Corso was crocheting a pillow with a picture of them wearing headsets that said “best buds.” The video ended with the two talking about their picks for the game day.

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For nearly 30 years, Herbstreit and Corso have shared the screen on ESPN’s College GameDay. Over time, their relationship grew from colleagues working together into a close friendship. Even though Corso is no longer on the show, he and Herbstreit remain close. The two often share glimpses of meeting each other and sharing advice. Despite having an established career of his own, Herbstreit continues to look up to Corso because of his experience and guidance.

Corso decided to hang up his microphone in 2025 after almost 40 years in this industry. That left the fans with no more Herbstreit and Corso on Saturday mornings. Corso’s farewell attracted more viewers than any previous episode of College GameDay. His retirement was a huge moment for college football fans, and during his farewell, Herbstreit gave a heartfelt tribute.

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“There will never be another Lee Corso,” Herbstreit said.

Corso was one of the first people to join the show when it began. Initially, College GameDay wasn’t filmed at college football stadiums. It was a regular studio program broadcast from ESPN’s headquarters in Connecticut.

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Corso witnessed and participated in many of the show’s major milestones and new experiences as it developed. As the show became bigger and more popular, Corso also became a household name among college football fans. After 38 seasons, Corso decided his last broadcast would be the Ohio State vs. Texas game. It was a full-circle moment because Corso made his very first famous headgear pick in Columbus in October 1996.

There were multiple factors that weighed in when he decided to retire. Corso suffered a stroke in 2009 but worked hard to recover and eventually returned to College GameDay. Even after recovering from the stroke, Corso experienced other health-related difficulties in the final few years of his broadcasting career. Eventually, he had to miss out on many shows as it got harder to keep up with his health. However, Corso isn’t enjoying his retirement days that much.

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“I hate it,” Corso said of retirement. “I can’t watch ‘College GameDay.’ I can’t get used to it. I’m not working anymore. I used to fly all over. It sucks.”

The AT&T commercial was nice, but it wasn’t the same as seeing him sitting on the ESPN set on a Saturday morning. Hopefully, this is an easter egg for Corso’s return as a special guest picker during the College Football Playoff or National Championship Game.