4-Star Ohio State Target’s Mom Allegedly Forges Documents to Force Tennessee Move Against 17-YO’s Wishes

Four-star prospect Legend Bey’s commitment journey has been a rollercoaster ride. After giving his verbal pledge to the Vols, he flipped to Ohio State in November 2025. Legend Bey wanted to be a Buckeye through and through. However, on the early signing day, he shocked everyone by flipping back to Tennessee. Now, we are learning that the whole process didn’t go as per the player’s wishes.

While nothing official has come out from either the Vols or the Buckeyes, Bey took to X two days ago to alert the college football world of what’s happening behind the scenes.

“Good afternoon, I was just recently logged out of my IG and probably will be logged out of this account as well by my older brother, who has access to my account because, I won’t sign to the school him and my mother want—Legend Bey,” he posted on X.

That was followed by his Instagram account sharing the commitment graphic of him going to Tennessee. Even the Vols’ social media handles announced the decision. Now, Rivals has revealed that the flip to Tennessee didn’t involve his consent. In fact, Bey’s mother allegedly forged his signature to complete the paperwork.

“We were told that Legend Bey’s mother actually went to Knoxville the weekend before signing day to meet with the Tennessee coaches by herself to pick up the paperwork,” analyst Sam Spiegelman tells Rivals. In the days following this, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff were there to watch Legend Bey in person at his high school game.

Spiegelman further reported that Bey is unhappy with his commitment to Tennessee and plans to change it once he turns 18 in a few weeks. For now, Tennessee has said they would “not be opposed to releasing him from his paperwork,” making a return to Ohio State a very real possibility.