Legend Eli Manning Might Solve Ole Miss QB’s NFL Draft Problem

As Trinidad Chambliss works through an uncertain path toward the NFL, even routine moments tend to draw attention. Before the Rebels’ win over Tulane, Chambliss crossed paths with NFL legend Eli Manning. The exchange, while informal, arrives at a time when Chambliss’ NFL future is filled with questions.

“I saw him pre-game, shook his hand, said, Hey, I’m Trinidad,” Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss said during Georgia’s pregame conference. “He’s like, I know who you are. So that was pretty cool. You know, Eli Manning, the NFL legend. But yeah, it was definitely cool to meet him. He’s taller than I expected. He’s a tall dude.”

The exchange didn’t include advice or instruction, but it put Chambliss on Manning’s radar. Eli Manning has long guided young quarterbacks through the transition to the NFL, and for a player like Chambliss, whose draft stock faces questions about size, mechanics, and eligibility, simply being noticed by a respected mentor can open doors, draw attention from scouts, and provide a potential pathway for development at the next level.

Chambliss didn’t attend the Manning Passing Academy this offseason, but history shows Manning’s influence doesn’t stop there. He famously helped guide Giants quarterback Daniel Jones through his early NFL development and has supported several young passers making the transition to the pro game. Even Jackson Dart once credited the Manning family as a “huge asset” after receiving public support from Eli following his draft moment with the New York Giants. That same kind of backing could prove invaluable for Chambliss.

His rise has already defied expectations. A former zero-star recruit, Chambliss began his career at Division II Ferris State, where he led the Bulldogs to a national championship before transferring to Ole Miss. In 2024, he became the Rebels’ breakout quarterback, throwing for 3,298 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading the program to its first-ever College Football Playoff berth. Still, the NFL evaluation hasn’t been kind.

At roughly 6-foot and 205 pounds, Chambliss faces questions about pocket visibility and arm angles, with defenders often getting hands on his throws. Scouts have also flagged his tendency to lock onto primary receivers and struggle against post-snap disguises. These are fixable issues, but ones that require elite quarterback coaching, exactly the area where Manning’s mentorship could help bridge the gap.

For now, scouts project him as a high-level backup with starter upside, slotting him as a third-round prospect. He ranks 117th overall and QB10 in the 2026 NFL Draft class. But that’s not the only problem in Chambliss’ NFL career.

Trinidad Chambliss’ future hangs in the balance

Trinidad Chambliss’s journey from Division II to becoming Ole Miss’s breakout SEC quarterback takes a major hit. With the NFL draft looming and teams eyeing him, Chambliss continues to pursue a sixth year of college eligibility. The Rebels officially filed a waiver on November 16th, asking the NCAA in the Statement of Athlete Reinstatement to grant him an extra season, which gives no clarity about his future.

With the transfer portal set to open on January 2, Chambliss hired renowned attorney Tom Mars to make his case strong. Mars submitted a seven-page legal brief to Ole Miss, which they gave to the NCAA. This states that Chambliss is worth millions in the 2026 NFL landscape, and denial of the waiver might damage his career.

Chambliss seeks a medical redshirt for the 2022 season at Ferris State after using a traditional redshirt in 2021. But he did not play at all in 2022, as he was dealing with respiratory issues that needed tonsil surgery. Early feedback from the NCAA on December 8 gave more skepticism because of his transfer history, and even though sixth-year extensions tied to medical redshirts are not something new.

Analysts like Colin Cowherd are already comparing him to Dak Prescott because of Chambliss’s playing style despite having a much lighter body. His journey and excellence on the field can earn him a massive $240 million contract, just like Prescott. But only if the NCAA makes its decision on time.