Legendary Buckeyes WR Shares True Feelings on Jeremiah Smith Closing on His All-Time OSU Record

Jeremiah Smith has been on a roll since arriving at Columbus. Into his junior year with the Buckeyes, the wide receiver just broke the all-time career receiving yards record for Ohio State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, he has two more records in sight, with one belonging to former Buckeye Chris Olave. According to the Saints WR, Smith breaking his record is a foregone conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, for sure. In a few weeks. Damn,” Olave said when asked if Smith can break his record of the highest number of touchdowns on St Brown’s podcast on September 23. “That boy Jeremiah Smith is different, bro. Are you all watching him? Dude was serious.”

Chris Olave has OSU’s record for the most career touchdown receptions with 35 touchdowns. He officially set the record during his senior season in November 2021 against Michigan State. He surpassed the previous record of 34 touchdowns held by David Boston since 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Ohio State’s game against Kent State, Smith was quite straightforward that next on his list is slating Olave’s touchdown record. As a junior, Smith has collected 30 career touchdowns so far. He needs just 6 more touchdown catches to officially break Olave’s record.

In Buckeyes’ 59-3 win against Kent State, Smith shattered Michael Jenkins’ 20-year-old school record of 2,898 yards in September 2026. While it took Jenkins four years to set that mark, Smith achieved 2,958+ yards in just 33 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his debut season, Smith completely rewrote the freshman record books by overshadowing Cris Carter’s 40-year-old freshman standards. He set new rookie mark for receiving yards in a single season of 1,315 yards. That came along with 16 touchdowns and 76 catches in reception. He became the quickest player in program history to eclipse the 1,500 career receiving yards threshold.

“It means a lot,” Smith said of breaking Jenkins’ record and still wanting more. “I’ve put a lot of hard work into it. But I’ve got two more to go – Chris Olave’s touchdown record and Emeka Egbuka’s receptions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith stands at 181 receptions, 24 catches away from Egbuka’s record of 205. While Olave is happy for Smith, he had a very different college experience.

“But yeah, it wasn’t even a thing I was paying attention to in college. It just kind of happened to break up the record in my senior year because I had gone back to my co-year, which was my junior year. So, we only played seven games, and then I went back for my senior year and finished up,” Olave added on the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

His journey in OSU is that of an underdog to a superstar. When Olave committed to Columbus, he was just a three-star recruit. He spent most of his freshman year buried on the depth chart behind veteran receivers like Terry McLaurin, Parris Campbell, and Johnny Dixon.

In the iconic 2018 “The Game” against Michigan, Olave put his name in bold letters on the Buckeye map. He caught two crucial first-half touchdowns from Dwayne Haskins to help break Michigan’s defense. He later blocked a punt that was returned for an OSU touchdown. That completely shifted the momentum in helping them earn a 62-39 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Chris Olave doing now?

After smashing records in Columbus, Chris Olave is currently starring as the WR1 for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. After being drafted 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, he quickly established himself as one of the smoothest route runners in the professional ranks.

In July 2026, Olave secured his future in New Orleans by signing a massive four-year, $132 million contract extension. It includes $90 million as guaranteed money. This locked him in as a primary pillar of the Saints’ franchise through the 2030 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olave is fresh off a spectacular 2025 campaign where he earned AP Second-Team All-Pro honors. He rebounded from an injury-shortened 2024 season with strong 2025 numbers.