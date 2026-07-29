Legendary Former Head Coach, MAC Hall of Famer, Dies at 81; P.J. Fleck Offers Prayers

Northern Illinois football is in deep mourning following the loss of a legend. The former NIU head coach Joe Novak, who transformed the program from a losing trajectory to national prominence, passed away this week at the age of 81. The Huskies’ interim head coach, Rob Harley, paid a heartfelt homage to the legendary coach Novak.

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“Coach Joe Novak didn’t just build a winning football program at NIU; he built men of character, set a new standard of excellence & forever changed the trajectory of Huskie football. Praying for the Novak family,” wrote Harley on X on July 28. “Rest in peace, Coach Novak. Your legacy will never be forgotten.”

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Novak began his college life as a defensive end for Bo Schembechler at Miami (OH). The program also helped him launch his coaching career as an assistant. In the first two decades of coaching, Novak also had stints at Illinois, NIU, and Indiana.

And while he truly established himself at Northern Illinois as a head coach, Novak also spent 14 years under head coach Bill Mallory at the program. That also included the historic 1983 season, when the Huskies finished with a 10-2 record. However, when he donned the head coach cap at the program, it was far from a favorable setting. The program was coming off losing seasons, and early on, even Novak couldn’t do much to change that.

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In his first three years at the program, NIU finished 3-30. But then it began to change. By 2000, the program was back to winning ways, and then they hit the jackpot. Novak won the NIU 4 MAC West Division titles in a span of five years. In 2003, he led NIU to a 10-game winning campaign. That year was a highlight for the program, who beat teams like Alabama and Maryland.

At 62, he retired coaching with 63 victories across his 12 seasons with the program. In his nearly 40-year-spanning coaching journey, he contributed a lot to the football world. He not only coached thousands of young minds but also helped several programs’ defensive units make a historic turnaround.

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Tributes pour in for Joe Novak

Joe Novak’s contribution to football can’t be explained in words. The legendary head coach’s passing sparked grief across college football. Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck paid tribute to the former NIU coach, who helped him understand the college game.

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“He is Northern University football… He taught me how to believe in people as a coach,” said Fleck, as reported by Pete Thamel.

Auburn head coach Alex Gloesh, who worked two seasons under Joe Novak at NIU as a graduate assistant, paid tribute to honor his legacy.

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“I was incredibly fortunate to coach alongside him and learn from one of the very best,” wrote Golesh. “His leadership, integrity, toughness, and genuine care for his players and staff left a lasting impact on everyone around him. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to work with him.”

Ex-NIU head coach Thomas Hammock, who parted ways with the Huskies in 2026 to take an RB coaching job in the NFL, paid tribute. He spent three seasons as an RB under Novak.

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“He shaped the man and coach I am today,” said Hammock, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. “His standards never changed, and his impact reached far beyond football. Forever grateful for everything you taught me. Your legacy will never be forgotten. #TheHardWay.”