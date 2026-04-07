Legendary Indiana QB Sees Funny Side of Fernando Mendoza Breaking His 43-Year NFL Draft Record

For over four decades, being the most celebrated quarterback in Indiana Hoosiers history meant peaking as a sixth-round NFL draft pick. Now, a Heisman winner is about to shatter that ceiling, and the old guard is having some fun with it.

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Former Indiana quarterback Babe Laufenberg tweeted a countdown of the days he has left to retain his title as the highest-drafted quarterback from Indiana. Alongside the tweet, he attached a picture showing a screenshot of his Wikipedia profile, which included historical facts about his time in Indiana.

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh. Considering Fernando Mendoza’s draft projections, no miracle will be able to make Laufenberg’s record survive beyond the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft. Hence, the 17-day countdown to the retention of the Indiana record was merely a banter from the former quarterback.

Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

The difference between Laufenberg’s draft selection and Mendoza’s projections is not in any way close. While Mendoza is set to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, Laufenberg was selected by the Washington Redskins, now the Commanders, in the 1983 NFL Draft.

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Laufenberg’s legacy at Indiana wasn’t just about his draft position; he rewrote the school’s record books. His 2,468 passing yards in a single season stood as the benchmark for years, alongside single-game records for yards (390) and completions (34).

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The quarterback position’s draft struggles are even more glaring when compared to other positions at Indiana. The program has produced high draft picks like offensive lineman Dan Feeney (a third-round pick in 2017) and even first-round talent like wide receiver Thomas Lewis, who went 24th overall in 1994. Tracy Porter was selected by the New Orleans Saints as the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza did not just lead Indiana to a national championship; the Heisman Trophy winner set a standard of excellence, cleansing the Indiana QB room of years of mediocrity.

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Fernando Mendoza shines at Indiana Pro Day

If the Las Vegas Raiders were having any iota of doubt about him, Mendoza just cleared all of those doubts, like he cleared Indiana’s history of underperforming quarterbacks

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In front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, Mendoza proved why his name is accompanied by so many accolades. He threw short, deep, and medium-range passes, targeting receivers to the left, right, and over the middle, while also throwing on the run.

“I feel like it went great,” Mendoza said after throwing the last of his roughly 56 passes inside the John Mellencamp Pavilion. “You know, quarterbacks have passed, have done shorter pro days than that. However, I just wanted to make sure everybody could showcase their abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams and really run routes that are applicable to the timing we’re going to be running in the NFL.”

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Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2025, completing 72% of his passes. He added 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as well.