Legendary Louisville QB Dies at 57 after Long Battle with Cancer

A star QB who led Louisville to a dominant 34-7 victory in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl is no longer with us. On Friday, at 57, Browning Nagle passed away following a battle with colon cancer. The Cardinals announced the news on social media.

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“We are saddened by the passing of Browning Nagle, former Fiesta Bowl MVP quarterback and Louisville great. His leadership on the field and passion for the game left a lasting mark on our program,” wrote Louisville Football on its official X account. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates during this difficult time.”

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Nagle cemented his status as one of Louisville’s greatest quarterbacks in 1990, when he led the program to a 10-1-1 record—one of the best finishes in school history—by throwing for a combined 4,653 yards and 32 touchdowns over his two seasons as a starter. That included the performance against Alabama in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, in which he threw for 451 passing yards.

The news of his passing left the entire Louisville football community in deep grief. “Our thoughts and prayers are with #7 Browning Nagle, his wife Michelle, and his entire family today. A true Cardinal great! We will all miss him very much. Love you, buddy!” wrote Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm in a statement.

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Following his outstanding college success, Nagle was selected in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. However, his rookie season with the Jets wasn’t up to expectations. Then, in 1992, Nagle was named the starter and threw for 366 yards against the Falcons. But he struggled later, recording 17 turnovers.

His promising start with the Jets stalled, and after the team acquired veteran Boomer Esiason, Nagle’s career became a journeyman’s tour. He served as a backup for the Colts in 1994 behind Jim Harbaugh and Don Majkowski before finishing his final two NFL seasons in a limited relief role with the Falcons, eventually moving to the AFL.

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In 2000, he retired from the football world, but his connection with Louisville remained, as he worked in the medical technology industry.

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The ex-Louisville QB’s contribution

Browning Nagle began his collegiate journey at West Virginia in 1986. During his time there, it became clear that the coaching staff intended to build their offense around QB Major Harris and a run-heavy “option” style. Nagle, a pocket passer, felt this did not fit his skill set and chose to transfer to find a pro-style system.

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After spending his freshman season, he moved to Louisville in 1987 to play under coach Howard Schnellenberger. Before his college years, he was an all-state QB at Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Florida. However, Nagle excelled as a two-sport athlete. He was so talented in baseball that the Boston Red Sox drafted him out of high school in the mid-1980s, but he chose to pursue football instead.

Beyond building a football legacy, Nagle mentored young athletes in the Louisville area. He even joined Saint Xavier High School as a QB coach in 2013. In 2022, the legendary QB’s legacy and contribution were recognized by being inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor.