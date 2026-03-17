Legendary Oklahoma AD Who Once Cut Staff to Fund NIL Earns Major Honor

Oklahoma Sooners’ Joe Castiglione’s recent NACDA honor capped a 28-year run defined by many difficult pivots. While the honor celebrates his sweeping success across three decades, it arrived just months after he navigated the harsh reality of modern college sports, which involves slashing jobs to fund an impending $20.5 million athlete revenue-sharing model.

Oklahoma’s legendary Athletic Director Joe Castiglione is wrapping up his Norman AD tenure in the most epic way possible. Mind you, only a handful of greats go out on top in a competitive industry like this one. Hitting retirement with the best AD award basically certifies him as perhaps the greatest AD. After all, he’s the longest-serving AD in the entire college sports world. This longevity provides more backing for his case.

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However, the word is, he’s moving into an “Emeritus” role through 2028. Rest assured, he’ll still be around Norman to help with big-money fundraising and stadium projects while the new guy, Roger Denny, takes over the day-to-day grind. When Joe took the job back in 1998, things were pretty rough. The department was broke, and the football team was at its wits’ end. His first big gamble was hiring the legendary Bob Stoops. Within two years, he got the ROI as Stoops led the Sooners to their first national title under the Castiglione era.

Since then, he’s overseen their ‘golden era’ where OU won 26 of its 45 total national championships. We’re talking a total dominance in softball with 8 titles, a men’s gymnastics dynasty with 9 titles, and even taking the basketball teams to five combined Final Fours.

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Joe Castiglione, within little to no time, completely rebuilt the school’s bank account and its campus. Under his leadership, the athletic budget skyrocketed from a measly $24 million to over $200 million by 2024. He used that cash to go on a building spree: everything from renovating the iconic Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to building the state-of-the-art Love’s Field for softball.

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His final masterpiece was orchestrating Oklahoma’s massive jump to the SEC in 2024, ensuring the school stays at the center of the college football universe for decades to come. Joe C also has to be the only AD to ever serve on the selection committees for the College Football Playoff, men’s basketball, and baseball. So, if there were any sorts of big decisions to be made in college sports over the last three decades, his fingerprints were most definitely on them.

Even in the chaotic NIL revenue-sharing era, he managed to keep the department self-sustaining. But unfortunately, that stability came with a tough trade-off: cutting 5% of the workforce.

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Joe Castiglione’s toughest decision

Last year (2025), around May, the University of Oklahoma’s athletic department and Joe Castiglione had to make some tough calls, laying off about 5% of its full-time staff. This meant around 15 people lost their jobs as the school tried to figure out how to balance its checkbook.

“This difficult decision was made with great consideration, understanding it impacts our colleagues and their families,” Castiglione stated back in May.

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Joe Castiglione even took a pay cut to show he was in it with them. The main reason for this was the new rule from the House v. NCAA settlement. Since OU is going to start paying its student-athletes directly, the school set aside $20.5 million every single year just for these player payments, starting in mid-2025. To find that kind of cash, they had to start trimming expenses elsewhere, unfortunately, starting with their own office staff.

Another reason for it was the SEC conference. Make no mistake, this was great for prestige, but also meant they got a much smaller slice of the TV money during their first year. Since they were the ‘new kid on the block,’ the Sooners received just about $12.5 million from the conference revenue pool. The 14 established SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia took home a record-breaking average of $72.4 million each for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

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Between the smaller paycheck from the conference and the new bills for athlete revenue-sharing, the department ended up with a multi-million dollar deficit that they needed to fix quickly. All of these massive changes really marked the end of an era in Norman. His retirement plan came shortly after announcing these layoffs and budget cuts.

The keys are being handed to Roger Denny, who officially started as the new AD on February 15, 2026. Denny comes from the University of Illinois and has a heavy background in law and negotiations, which is exactly what OU needs as they navigate revenue sharing and athlete pay. While Joe enjoys some well-deserved family time, he’ll still be “the man in bronze” around Norman, with school officials already hinting that a statue of him is likely coming soon, if they have the budget for it, obviously.

The final NACDA distinction proves that peers understood the difficult but necessary nature of his decision. Laying off 15 loyal employees wasn’t a failure of the athletic management, but a necessary and unpopular step to ensure Oklahoma’s survival in the new revenue-sharing era.