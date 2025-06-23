Legendary OSU WR Announces Jeremiah Smith’s NFL Fate With Honest Admission

Jeremiah Smith is going to be one of the most legendary Ohio State receivers, hands down. His impact on the team came right when he announced his commitment. It caused Ryan Day’s knees to buckle in the midst of a press conference when he heard the news. Smith lived up to the hype and more because of his theatrics in his freshman season. Experts continue to speculate how much further above the star WR can go if that production were the standard he created for himself. Game recognizes game, and Smith now receives a stamp of approval from another iconic Buckeyes WR.

Smith, at seven years old, was cut from the Miami Gardens Ravens in 2013. And since then, he zeroed in on becoming who he is today. “Something just clicked in J.J. at a young age after the cut and he has pretty much been an animal from that time on,” Geno Smith Sr., his uncle, told Yahoo Sports. From there, he went on to become an OSU phenom who broke records left and right as a freshman. Experts were already analyzing his draft prospects from his 2024 season. He hauled in 76 catches for 1,315 yards and scored 15 TDs. He became part of conversations, including Garrett Wilson and other OSU greats.

A former OSU WR has nothing but high praise for Jeremiah Smith’s future. Terry McLaurin (2014-18) dropped a quick comment, echoing the majority vibe about Jeremiah Smith and his OSU legacy. “He’s in an environment that’s really gonna push him to be ready for the next level. But it’s going to be really cool to see how he can develop and get better in year two. I think we haven’t seen the best of him just yet,” he said. He still has three remaining years of eligibility, but it won’t surprise fans if he decides to declare for the draft sooner than that. CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns said, “Imagine what he can do with a full year of experience under his belt.”

“Everything I hear about him, he’s really humble; he works extremely hard. [He] continues on that path, I think he can be not only one of the best receivers that come through Ohio State but a really good receiver when he gets to the NFL,” MacLaurin added. Smith is already expected to go as a top-round pick. Moreover, he is easily the most celebrated WR right now. Smith, along with Carnell Tate, is going to wreak havoc on the field this year, returning as one of the best receiving duos in college football. Emeka Egbuka’s loss barely makes a dent in the OSU WR room because of Smith’s presence.

Jeremiah Smith’s tenure at Columbus will be etched into its history. Another former player also regards Smith to be one of the best, perhaps even as part of the legends of Ohio State.

Jeremiah Smith part of former Buckeyes’ ‘Mount Rushmore’ of receivers

Jamala Luke, a former OSU WR, was asked in a June 7 episode of The OHIO Podcast who he would include in his ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Ohio State receivers. He begins with Terry Glenn, highlighting his stellar 1995 season, in which the WR tallied 1,411 yards and 17 TDs. He then added Chris Carter and Michael Jenkins. All three ended their Buckeyes careers as some of the greatest receivers to be produced by the program. Luke, then, snubbed Marvin Harrison Jr. to include Jeremiah Smith.

“[Not] only did he have an extraordinary year in his first season, a true freshman, but he came in as the number one recruited player in the country. So, not often times do you get the combination of somebody coming in with that hype and then living up to the hype and maybe even surpassing it a little bit his true freshman year in college football,” Luke said in his defense. Harrison Jr. did deserve a place, being part of Brian Hartline’s record of sending OSU WRs as top draft picks. His departure did not see many good receivers justify themselves as his successor until Jeremiah Smith came around.

The elite WR will be at the top of the target list of WR-needy teams when his draft rolls by. Until then, Jeremiah Smith will be a name that will echo for a long time in the Buckeyes’ locker room.