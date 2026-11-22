At 78, Alvin Wyatt answered Bethune-Cookman’s call for one final game, but Saturday night in Orlando didn’t unfold as planned. Fans arrived at Camping World Stadium expecting fireworks as the program legend returned to coach against rival Florida A&M. Instead, the evening took an unexpected turn when medical staff’s attention shifted from the game to the sideline.

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Earlier in the week, Bethune-Cookman had shocked the college football world by firing head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. with just one game remaining on the schedule. With the 71st Florida Classic approaching, the school turned to Wyatt, a program icon who recorded 90 wins over 13 seasons before leaving in 2009. At 78, he happily answered the call, hoping to bring back some of the energy and excitement that made him a fan favorite.

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Before kickoff, Wyatt certainly made an entrance. Living up to his “Shine” nickname, the veteran coach walked onto the field in an unforgettable all-gold outfit, complete with matching gold boots. Despite the steady rain soaking Orlando, fans erupted at the sight of the beloved coach returning to the sidelines.

Unfortunately, the game itself didn’t go Bethune-Cookman’s way. Florida A&M took control early and secured a 27–14 victory in the difficult weather conditions. The Wildcats struggled throughout the afternoon, committing five turnovers and crossing midfield just twice before a late fourth-quarter push.

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Insane chain of events in the Florida Classic @BCUGridiron vs. @FAMU_FB Legendary 78-year-old Bethune-Cookman interim head coach Alvin “Shine” Wyatt was carted off the field on a stretcher during today’s Florida Classic vs. Florida A&M at Camping World Stadium. Wyatt was… pic.twitter.com/v23sUS8Dph— Twisted Focus (@TwistedFocus99) November 22, 2026

But as the game continued in the heavy rain, attention slowly shifted away from the scoreboard and toward Wyatt. Local Orlando sports reporter Zach Maskavich pointed out on social media that the 78-year-old coach had been sitting on the bench for an unusually long stretch rather than moving around the sidelines. That immediately raised concerns among fans, especially given the difficult weather conditions.

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Standing in cold, soaking rain for over three hours puts heavy physical strain on a 78-year-old body. Wet conditions drop body temperature fast and raise the risk of exhaustion or sudden blood pressure spikes on a stressful sideline.

This also wasn’t the first time Wyatt needed medical help at this rivalry game. Back in November 2004, after beating Florida A&M, he fainted from dehydration and had to be carted off the field as a precaution.

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Those concerns grew even stronger when reports and photos began circulating online showing medical personnel attending to someone near the Bethune-Cookman sideline. According to viral posts and a photograph taken from the stands, a person believed to be Wyatt was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field as the game was winding down. The sight quickly sparked alarm, with fans fearing that something had gone seriously wrong with the 78-year-old legend.

What made the situation even more concerning was the lack of an immediate announcement inside the stadium. Many fans reportedly had no idea that someone was being taken away on a stretcher until images and posts began spreading across social media. Naturally, the possibility of Wyatt being the person involved sent the college football community into a wave of concern.

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Later, a Bethune-Cookman official confirmed to the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Wyatt was indeed the person taken off the field. The 78-year-old started feeling ill in the second half and was carted away under a blanket during the fourth quarter.

While the school didn’t share specific medical details, officials confirmed he is recovering and in good spirits. Assistant head coach Donte’ Pimpleton stepped in to handle postgame media duties in his place. For now, fans are hoping the 78-year-old icon is doing okay after an emotional return to the sidelines took an unexpectedly worrying turn.

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Alvin Wyatt’s unmatched Aura!

For anyone who might not know why the football world holds Alvin “Shine” Wyatt in such high regard, his resume speaks for itself.

A proud Bethune-Cookman alum who played defensive back for the Wildcats before taking a shot at the NFL, Wyatt returned to his alma mater as head coach in 1997 and completely transformed the program.

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Over 13 seasons at the helm, he racked up a 90–54 record, making him the winningest coach in school history. Under his leadership, Bethune-Cookman captured a MEAC championship, earned multiple FCS playoff berths, and became one of the most exciting teams in HBCU football.

Beyond the wins and trophies, Wyatt earned his legendary status because of his larger-than-life personality and deep love for his players.

Even after leaving the head coaching post in 2009 and taking on various coaching roles, including a stint at Edward Waters University, he remained a towering figure in Daytona Beach and across Black college football.

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That rich history is exactly why seeing him step back onto the turf at 78 years old meant so much to Wildcats fans!

Regardless of the final score in the rain or the uncertainty surrounding his exit, Coach Shine’s willingness to answer his school’s call one more time only cemented his place as a true icon of the game!