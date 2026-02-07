Legendary USC QB Shares Heartfelt Post as Son Begins College Football Career at SMU

Nearly two decades after his father became a USC legend, the Leinart name is back in college football. Matt Leinart made his name at the Trojans by leading the program to a perfect season and winning the Heisman along the way. Now, his son, Cole, is ready for college life at SMU. And the father couldn’t hide his pride after his son’s first interview with the Mustangs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

SMU Football shared a video clip of Rapid Fire Questions with their Class of 2026 QB, Cole Leinart. In the video, Cole gave a general overview of himself, including his personal and professional interests and why he joined SMU.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My full name is Cole Cameron Leinart,” SMU’s QB said. “My hometown is Manhattan Beach, California. The position I play is quarterback. One word to describe you? I’d say, hard worker. I chose SMU because of the great football here, and just the connections you can make for after football, and because of all the teammates that you’ll see and all the new guys that I’ll be with. They’re great kids, and I’m just excited to get to work with them.”

While asked about his goal for the freshman season, Cole said, “I just want to be a super consistent hard worker, learn the offense, learn the plays, get close to my teammates, and be a great overall leader.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Leinart shared the video on his X with a simple caption. “Proud of you, son!” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cole has a legendary legacy to live up to. His father, Matt, was a two-time national champion and 2004 Heisman winner at USC, where he set 16 school records and threw for nearly 11,000 yards and 99 touchdowns. However, if he had gone to USC, that legacy is what everyone would have talked about.

“Everyone sees the last name, but they don’t really see the work that my parents put in for me to get to this place,” Leinart said. “This isn’t just me. This is everything. I get to carry the tradition and play football, and I think they’re happy for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not that he hasn’t followed in his footsteps. Cole went to Mater Dei. However, he later shifted to Newport Harbor before finishing his high school career at Redondo Union. The three-star QB had interest from the likes of Duke, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arkansas, but he chose SMU early in his recruitment.

That decision had to do with the family atmosphere he felt at the program. “The culture they’re building at SMU, I just want to be a part of it. I love the coaching staff. They’re literally like family now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Leinart misses his son Cole

Leaving home is probably the toughest thing for a player. But it’s equally hard for the parents. Matt Leinart saw his son leaving for Dallas to join Rhett Lashlee’s team, and within a day, he was feeling the absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My son left for college yesterday,” Matt Leinart wrote on January 17 on X. “I’m on my way out there now. I am not ok. This is the hardest thing that I have ever done. There are a million emotions running through my mind, just hoping I did enough as a dad to prepare him. I think that’s just human.

I already miss the daily stuff we take for granted: getting him up for school, hanging in our garage playing video games, making him breakfast, etc. Be there for your little ones, soak up every moment you have, never say no, and enjoy because it goes way too fast!”

Cole is the 81st-best-ranked quarterback nationally and the 158th overall prospect of the 2026 class. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is the only QB signee of the 2026 class. However, with Kevin Jennings returning for the 2026 season, Cole is expected to serve as a backup.