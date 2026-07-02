“Legit Hatred”: Alex Golesh Opens Up on Alabama Rivalry After Hearing Same Message Since Taking $44M Auburn Job

The easiest way to understand the Iron Bowl rivalry is by spending a few minutes with fans. Alex Golesh has done plenty of that since taking over as Auburn’s head coach on a six-year, $44.25 million deal last November. What he discovered was that whether it’s a booster gathering or a casual conversation, Tigers fans all start with the same request. And that’s to beat Alabama.

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“(The Iron Bowl rivalry) is real. I’ve been to a lot of events, a lot of fundraisers, a lot of alumni deals, and every single message is the same,” Alex Golesh said during an appearance on See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack. “It’s like: ‘War Eagle, beat them cats.’ ‘War Eagle, we hate those guys.’ And they’re not joking. (Auburn fans) grow up with a legit hatred (for Alabama), and I know hate is a strong word, but that’s about what it is.”

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Alex Golesh also pointed to something unique about the state itself, which makes the Iron Bowl rivalry stand out even more.

“This state is so unique in the sense that there’s no pro sports and everybody grows up, and you’re either an Alabama fan or an Auburn fan, and there’s no in between,” he said.

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Auburn fans have every reason to be frustrated, and history supports this. Since 1893, Alabama has won it 52 times, whereas Auburn has won it 37 times.

Alabama has owned the Iron Bowl lately, winning six straight since the Tigers last celebrated a victory in 2019 under Gus Malzahn. During this stretch, Auburn has gone through several head coaches. But the result stayed the same.

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What makes the streak even tougher to accept is how close Auburn has been. Several of those games were still up for grabs deep into the fourth quarter, especially at Jordan-Hare Stadium, only for Alabama to find a way to escape. Last season was another painful example. The teams were tied 20-20 in the final quarter before Ty Simpson found Isaiah Horton for his third touchdown connection of the night.

Auburn’s comeback hopes ended with a fumble on its next possession. As the 2026 season approaches, Tigers fans are once again waiting for the chance to finally end the losing streak. Now, Alex Golesh is inheriting a fan base desperate to flip the one result that matters most every season. That’s why the rivalry has already become part of Auburn’s daily routine.

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Auburn needs to end a streak that has stretched across multiple coaching staffs. The Tigers can make progress in plenty of areas this fall, but everyone around the program has made one thing unmistakably clear to their new coach: success will always be measured against one opponent first. And Alex Golesh learned that before coaching his first Iron Bowl.