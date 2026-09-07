“Less Than $150”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Faces Bizarre Money Problem Amid Bankruptcy Trial, Forced to Call Dad for Help  

Former NFL player and Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo Sanders, is already fighting an $11.89M judgment in bankruptcy court. But amid his trial, the former Colorado Buffaloes safety reportedly had a budget of less than $150 to spend on clothes for his court appearance, which led him to call his dad for help with his clothing choices and affording a decent suit for his trial appearance.

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Shilo needed something to wear for his bankruptcy trial in Denver, so he went shopping. The problem was that there weren’t any choices left in the store that came close to his price range. The suits were amounting to nearly $1,000, well outside his budget for clothing. So after trying out a few of the suits in the store, he called his dad, Deion Sanders, for help with the suit.

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“The only thing I don’t want to look like is a magician today,” Shilo Sanders said on his YouTube channel. “That’s it. No magician. I have to give you [the consultant] one challenge, though. It has to be less than $150.”

The suit consultant was confident of finding a good suit for Shilo well under $1,000, but admitted that getting one for less than $150 would be a much tougher task.

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It’s a strange contrast when you sit with it for a second, as Shilo Sanders’ entire football story and life beyond it have been wrapped up in one of the most recognizable last names in the sport. Now, as he deals with a debt fight that dates back to when he was 15, Shilo’s immediate problem in front of him is finding a suit that fits him without breaking a budget most people would call modest by any measure.

His father’s fame does not automatically make Deion’s money Shilo’s money. In bankruptcy, the court looks at the debtor’s own finances and disclosed assets, not the public image of the family name. However, Deion Sanders came in to help his son find a decent suit for his court appearance, without hurting his budget by being ready to share something suitable from his own closet.

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The reason he needs the suit matters more than the clothing and his budget choices. Shilo has been in and out of a Denver courtroom for a five-day bankruptcy trial tied to a 2015 incident at his old high school in Dallas, where he was accused of assaulting security guard John Darjean during a dispute over his cellphone.

The case dragged through Texas courts for years, and when Shilo did not show up for the original 2022 trial, the judge ruled against him by default. This left Darjean with an $11M-plus judgment. Shilo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023 in an attempt to avoid paying the debt, and the current trial could play a major role in determining what happens to that judgment.

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Looking put together in court isn’t just about vanity. With cameras and reporters outside the courthouse and his father’s name attached to the story, how Shilo presents himself matters more to the trial and to his overall image amid the controversial trial.

“All right, now we’re about to be on the way to my dad’s house to get some suits,” Shilo Sanders said in the same video. “Let’s get him. So now we’re heading over to my dad’s crib. He’s going to hook me up with two suits for free. He saved me $1,000, so I’m just going to pay for the food.”

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A Texas court found Shilo responsible. Now the crux is whether the injuries were willful/malicious or self-defense. That distinction, according to Judge Michael Romero, could determine whether the $11.89M judgment follows Shilo through bankruptcy or can be discharged.

With the final ruling not expected anytime soon, as legal experts following the case believe a written decision could come sometime between November 2026 and January 2027, Shilo faces several more months of uncertainty.

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At least the suit situation is settled, and he has one less thing to worry about. Whatever verdict comes down the line, the dilemma of finding suits suitable for court on a minimal budget is off his plate, with much help from his dad’s closet.