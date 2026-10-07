“Let Me Take Care”: Shedeur Sanders Steps Up to Help Brother Shilo With Housing Amid $11.9M Bankruptcy Battle

With his NFL dreams taking a back seat, Shilo is exploring acting and music while building a new life in and around Miami. The city’s housing prices mean a fresh start isn’t cheap. Luckily, his younger brother Shedeur Sanders appears ready to make sure his big brother does not face it alone as Shilo awaits a final verdict on his bankruptcy case.

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After days of house hunting, Shilo Sanders is still on the move. This time, he brought along his younger brother, Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, as the duo hit the streets of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, roughly 25–30 miles from Miami, in search of the perfect home. Even after finally liking a home, the $8,950 rent stood out for Shilo. That’s where Shedeur stepped in.

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“If you just let me take care of the down payment. You just pay per month, I be getting you something better than this,” he said.

During their endeavour, the broker showed them a 2,072-square-foot apartment with medium-sized rooms, but a big closet, a spacious bathroom, and a large hall. Shilo certainly liked the place, as although the rooms were not as spacious as he had expected, the direct sunlight and large windows made him love it. He asked Shedeur about it, and he liked it too.

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“It’s Cool,” Shedeur said.

Shilo paused for a while and jokingly said, “We got to wait till your next contract.” For Shedeur, who is on his rookie contract at the moment, the next contract extension might come after the conclusion of the 2027 season, as his current contract runs through 2028.

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However, Shilo will need a home until then. While he didn’t let his younger brother help him this time, he is making sure that he finds a home that is more suitable for him.

The duo then went to a different apartment, whose rent was $1,000 more than the previous one, bringing the price to $9,900. Shilo liked the second apartment more and asked Shedeur which one he liked better, the upstairs one or the downstairs one.

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It appears that Shilo Sanders is heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as he enquired about the approval process, and the broker assured him that everything would be done within 72 hours.

Shilo Sanders’ house-hunting comes amid his ongoing bankruptcy case, for which he testified during a hearing that ran from August 31 to September 4. He filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after an $11.89 million default judgment stemming from a 2015 altercation with school security guard John Darjean.

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If the court rules that the injury was intentional, the debt will remain. But if Shilo’s self-defense claim prevails, he could be cleared of the obligation entirely.

The hearing wrapped up within five days without a judgment, with the final arguments scheduled for November.