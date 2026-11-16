Lifelong Ohio State Season Ticket Holder Extremely Disappointed After Students Section Hit All Time Low

Ohio State sold a staggering 57,304 season tickets in July, its highest total since at least 2009, but just four months later, the Buckeyes couldn’t even fill their stands before kickoff. Twenty minutes before the November 14 showdown against Northwestern, photos exposed glaring gaps across Ohio Stadium, with even the usually packed student section looking deserted.

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The Buckeyes entered the season ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, but a 6-3 record and back-to-back losses had taken the excitement out of Columbus. Fans who once packed the stadium regardless of the weather were now watching their team struggle to stay relevant in the playoff race. And one longtime supporter made it clear just how unusual the situation had become.

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“Ohio State fan: Been coming here since 1990, student section never this empty,” Darren Rovell, founder of Collect Media, posted on X on November 14.

The slide began with a road loss to Texas, a setback that wasn’t necessarily devastating in the 12-team playoff era. But things got considerably worse after quarterback Julian Sayin injured his shoulder during the victory over Indiana and was ruled out indefinitely. True freshman Luke Fahey stepped in, only for Ohio State to suffer consecutive defeats against USC (30-18) and Oregon (41-28) on November 7.

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The Buckeyes subsequently dropped to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll, No. 21 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, their lowest CFP position since the rankings began in 2014.

The warning signs were already visible against Oregon. Heavy reported that frustrated supporters began leaving Ohio Stadium during the fourth quarter as the Ducks pulled away. The ticket resale market painted an equally troubling picture ahead of Northwestern, with The Buckeye Nut reporting prices falling as low as $25. Earlier in August, the average of the lowest available resale prices across four ticket platforms was approximately $128.

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Patrick Murphy and Buckeye Huddle’s Conner Smith shared images showing large gaps in the stands before kickoff. USA TODAY’s Jordan Mendoza also reported that the south side of the stadium looked particularly empty as the teams prepared to take the field.

Despite those images, Ohio State announced an attendance of 101,256, just below Ohio Stadium’s official capacity of 102,041. However, announced attendance does not necessarily reflect the number of spectators physically occupying seats at any particular moment. The striking pregame images raised questions about fan enthusiasm even as the official figure remained above six figures.

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Clay Sauertieg argued that declining attendance could eventually create problems for Ryan Day if it began affecting the athletic department financially. However, that remains speculation, with no confirmed reporting suggesting Day’s job is currently in jeopardy. According to Ohio State’s official records from June 2026, Day entered the season with an .872 winning percentage, the highest among active Division I head coaches and second-highest all-time. He also delivered the 2024 national championship and ended the Buckeyes’ four-game losing streak against Michigan in 2025.

On the field, Ohio State finally gave its supporters something to celebrate. The Buckeyes defeated Northwestern 28-19, ending their two-game losing streak. Fahey, making his third consecutive start, threw an early red-zone interception but recovered to complete 11 of 16 passes in the first half. He ultimately finished 21-of-32 for 201 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

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Fahey connected with Isaiah West for an early touchdown, while Bo Jackson added another score on a direct snap from the Wildcat formation. Ohio State carried a 14-6 lead into halftime, and Jeremiah Smith continued adding to his impressive resume by reaching another Big Ten milestone.

Still, one victory couldn’t erase the problems that had been building. Ohio State entered the Northwestern matchup allowing 18.3 points per game through nine contests, but its defense had recently surrendered 30 points against USC and 41 against Oregon. Meanwhile, offensive concerns continued after Smith went nearly two quarters without a target against the Ducks and visibly expressed his frustration.

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The larger problem was that Ohio State had already suffered three regular-season losses, its most since 2011. That season, Luke Fickell served as interim head coach following Jim Tressel’s departure, and the Buckeyes finished 6-7. The 2026 campaign had become Day’s first with three regular-season defeats, making the empty seats particularly difficult to ignore.

Northwestern wasn’t an opponent Ohio State could afford to overlook, either. The Wildcats arrived with a 6-3 record, Nicco Marchiol starting in place of Aidan Chiles and former Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly calling plays. Ohio State entered as a 14-point favorite but ultimately escaped with a nine-point victory, leaving questions about the team’s consistency unanswered.

What Comes Next

Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan on November 28 will offer another test of the program’s ability to draw its passionate fan base. The rivalry traditionally attracts enormous interest, regardless of either team’s record. But after a season filled with disappointing losses, quarterback uncertainty and visible frustration in the stands, the Buckeyes have more to prove than simply winning another game.

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For the longtime supporter who has attended games since 1990, and for the students whose section looked unusually empty against Northwestern, the bigger question remains whether Ohio State can restore the excitement that once made every home game feel like a major event.