Lil Wayne Checks Up on Deion Sanders’ Health & Demands Putting Gators in His Lake

Lil Wayne traveled to Texas this week to visit Deion Sanders, who has remained isolated on his property for over two months. Since his May podcast appearance with Asante Samuel, Sanders has canceled all public engagements. “I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute,” Sanders said. “So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this.” Rapper Lil Wayne, a longtime friend and supporter of Sanders, joined a small list of guests who have spent time with him during his recovery, including Michael Irvin, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and Travis Hunter.

Lil Wayne’s visit turned into a moment of fun and light banter for Deion Sanders at his 5,000-acre Texas ranch. While touring the property, Wayne made a surprising suggestion that caught Sanders off guard. “I was trying to tell him a gator could only grow to—it only grow to its habitat. So he was thinking that if he put a gator in the pond, it’d get too big. I was like, ‘No, it—it will stay to the size,’” Wayne said on Well Off Media. Clearly, Wayne pushed the idea of adding a gator to Sanders’ lake, blending curiosity with a touch of wild humor.

Now, Deion Sanders’ condition is still not confirmed, but he plans to reveal it as soon as he returns to Boulder. While he hasn’t confirmed the cause of his recent setback, some speculate it may relate to previous health issues, including blood clots. But for now, nothing’s confirmed, and he’s out there enjoying his time recovering alongside his friend’s support.

(This is a developing story…)