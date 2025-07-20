Lincoln Kienholz Breaks Silence on Ohio State Future After Julian Sayin Makes Feelings Clear on QB Battle

Heading into 2025, Ohio State fans are more split than ever. They are buzzing about the quarterback spot. Will the new guy, Julian Sayin, seize the spotlight? Can Tavien St. Clair surprise everyone? Or will the seasoned Lincoln Kienholz rise above? It’s shaping up to be a real showdown, and after the spring game, it’s clear that nobody’s giving up this competition quietly.

It’s been a roller coaster so far. Sayin dazzled early with his arm and rhythm, and fans have him pegged as the frontrunner. But Kienholz? He’s answered back. After a shaky start, he settled in, nailed every second-half throw, rolled up 158 yards and two touchdowns. And showed the kind of poise you’d expect from someone ready to take charge. So who gets the nod? Buckeye Nation is watching this in-house battle closely.

Keinholz recently joined Eleven Warriors for an interview and was asked about the QB battle, and he was refreshingly candid, saying, “I feel like it’s just more like a responsibility, just kind of take over as a leader. And I guess just kind of be that guy that people can lean on.” The leadership he’s talking about here was shown by Will Howard last season, when he led his team to a national championship title.

He didn’t stop there. Kienholz praised Coach Mickey Marotti’s weight-room regimen and how it helps feed leadership back into OTAs and the spring grind. “I think it all starts in the weight room with Coach Mick. I think he puts us in a great spot to be leaders for the team, and I mean other offensive groups as well, and I mean from there it just kind of works into OTAs and everything like that.” Keinholz said. That speaks volumes that this isn’t just about arm strength, it’s about stepping up and carrying the team when the chips are down. Leadership wins trust, and Kienholz is looking to claim that role.

Now, let’s talk about numbers. Lincoln Kienholz went 12-of-18 for 158 yards with two TDs during the spring game. That came after he opened its first half with some inaccurate throws but then cleaned it up nicely. Something Coach Ryan Day noted, too. Meanwhile, Sayin was sharp in the first half (17/24, 175 yd, 1 TD) but didn’t dominate like some expected. And don’t forget Tavien St. Clair, the freshman showed promise (11/18, 116 yards, 1 TD) but threw two picks. So, on balance, Kienholz’s performance was rock solid, leadership qualities included, and the stats back it up. But if you are thinking that the race is one-sided, think again.

Julian Sayin on scenes behind the QB1 competition

OSU will have to play with an inexperienced QB in the upcoming season. And they have a huge task to do – defend the national championship title without Howard, who played a major role in last season’s title run. The former Buckeyes’ QB was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft. But the kind of contributions he’s given to Ryan Day’s team, it’s going to be hard to fill his shoes, no matter who steps in. Right now, the QB battle is heating up fast as September creeps closer. And while nothing’s official just yet. Early reports suggest that Julian Sayin is the top contender to be the starting signal-caller, and here’s what he had to say about the competition.

“We definitely have a competitive room, me, Lincoln, Tavy [Tavien St. Clair], Eli [Brickhandler], and all the guys. It’s definitely fun. You know, it’s competitive, but we have each other’s backs no matter what. It’s definitely good to have a competitive room because it brings the best out of each other, but off the field, we have each other’s backs no matter what, we’re supportive of each other,” Sayin said.

Though there is a lot of mutual respect between the OSU QBs, deep down, the competition is real. With fall camp looming and a loaded schedule ahead, this is far from over; however, right now, it feels like nothing is confirmed. Day has to finalize the roster before it’s too late. So, Buckeye Nation, buckle up, 2025 is going to be a wild ride.